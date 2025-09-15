Tampa Veterans Benefits Attorney David W. Magann Applauds US House Efforts to Expand, Clarify Veterans’ Benefits

Tampa, Florida – The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed seven separate bills intended to clarify and expand veterans’ benefits. These efforts represent a significant win for veterans, says Tampa veterans benefits attorney David W. Magann.

Various House bills focus on specific issues facing veterans. Two bills, the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act and the Deliver for Veterans Act, seek to improve access to information and services for disabled veterans. The first requires the VA to communicate disability claim information in clear, precise language. The second seeks to cover vehicle delivery fees for disabled veterans who receive vehicles equipped or adapted for their service-related disabilities.

Another pair of bills focuses on post-service education and job training. Under the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserves Tuition Fairness Act, National Guard reservists can access public university tuition at the same rates as veterans who served in active duty. The Veterans Education Transparency and Training (VETT) Act seeks to simplify access to job training opportunities and vocational education for veterans.

One bill focuses on additional research for health issues specific to Vietnam-related services. Liver fluke infections are connected to later development of a particular type of bile duct cancer. The Vietnam Veterans Liver Fluke Cancer Study Act directs the VA to invest additional research in this connection, seeking potential screening improvements, better treatments, or additional information to help clarify how bile duct cancer may be connected to Vietnam military service.

Finally, two bills focus on survivors’ needs. The Prioritizing Veterans’ Survivors Act seeks to elevate the importance of supporting surviving family members. The Fairness for Servicemembers and Their Families Act seeks to bring life insurance values in line with current costs of living.

These bills now head to the Senate. If passed by the Senate, the bills will then go to the President’s desk for signature or veto.

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran's benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 1.855.418.9354.

