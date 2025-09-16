Liza Boubari’s 3E EVENT Returns to Glendale: 'Healthy Wealthy 2025' – Where Healing Meets Prosperity

At The 3E Event, Liza Boubari takes guests on a journey to Evoke what was, Embrace what it is, and Evolve to what will be, transitioning lives from pain to peace. Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist and domestic violence expert, brings The 3E Event back to Glendale for a Healthy, Wealthy 2025

Clinical hypnotherapist brings her powerful 3E Event: Evoke, Embrace, Evolve back to Glendale with a new twist to empower health, wealth and a beautiful life

The 3E Event is more than a gathering—it’s a journey to Evoke, Embrace, and Evolve. It’s a day to awaken your senses, connect heart-to-heart, and walk away lighter, stronger, and inspired for life.” — Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liza Boubari , clinical hypnotherapist, speaker, best-selling author, and founder of The 3E Event , is thrilled to announce Healthy Wealthy 2025, the next edition of The 3E Event. Scheduled for November 8, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM PST, with a red-carpet reception following, this transformative live gathering will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Los Angeles Glendale.What is The 3E Event: Healthy Wealthy 2025?Healthy Wealthy 2025: Where Healing Meets Prosperity is an immersive day designed especially for heart-centered women ready to bridge the gap between wellness and wealth. Here, healing, personal transformation, abundance, and legacy-building come together in a space of shared purpose.A full day of sisterhood, breakthroughs, laughter, and healing designed to help you Evoke, Embrace, and Evolve.Hosts Liza Boubari, Sir David Fagan, and Ellina Abovian (KTLA), plus an inspiring lineup of featured speakers, attendees will experience:✔ Empowering talks✔ Healing practices✔ Connection & networking✔ Red carpet reception + exhibitors“The 3E Event is more than a gathering—it’s a journey to Evoke what was, Embrace what is, and Evolve into what will be,” says Boubari. “It’s a day to awaken your senses, connect heart-to-heart, and walk away lighter, stronger, and inspired.”Highlights & ProgrammingAttendees can expect:• Keynotes and conversations with leading speakers rewriting the rules of health, wellness, mindset, and legacy.• Powerful healing exercises and wellness practices rooted in holistic and emotionally conscious traditions.• Sessions on conscious finance, cultivating prosperity, community building, and inner strength.• Opportunities to engage with vendors, shopping, meet & greets with authors and celebrities, a red-carpet experience, including lunch.• Continued connection through the VIP event and a private Facebook group to sustain the growth and community energy created.Speakers & HostsAmong the lineup:• Liza Boubari (Founder) — Guiding the vision with her own story of healing, transformation, and empowerment using her proprietary 3E method of healing.• Sir David T. Fagan — Top Hollywood publicist, publisher, and producer.• Ellina Abovian — Mistress of Ceremonies, Reporter at KTLA.• Craig Bruce — High Performance Coach, #1 Best‐Selling Author.• Virginia Nersesyan — Executive Vice‐Chair, World Financial Group.• Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO — Founder of Healthy Silhouette, regenerative and integrative medicine.• Ghossan Alkhaled — Civil engineer & CEO business consultant.• Melanie Soloway — Former LA Deputy District Attorney and founder of Humanitarian Travel Group.Venue & LogisticsThe gathering will be held at Embassy Suites by Hilton, Glendale, located in Los Angeles at 800 North Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203. Attendees are encouraged to book their rooms in advance. Special rates is in the registration website at The3Eevent.com.Mission & CommunityThe 3E Event is more than a conference—it’s a movement. Liza Boubari created The 3E Event as a space for women to “evoke what was, embrace what is, and evolve into what will be.” It supports connection, healing, emotional wellness, mental wellness, prosperity, mindset shift, and sisterhood. Men are also welcome.Moreover, a portion of proceeds supports HealWithin International, a 501(c)(3) non‐profit dedicated to providing holistic alternative therapies for children struggling with trauma, especially those affected by the loss or absence of their mothers.Tickets & RegistrationTickets are available now through Eventbrite for $397 for the special VIP that wraps everything into a workshop where attendees Evolve in the 3rd step of Liza Boubari’s 3E healing method. General admission is available at $197 and includes the full first day, Evoking, Embracing, networking, collaborating, enjoying a lunch together, and a red-carpet photo-op with interviews and reception. Early‐bird and general admission tiers are offered. For more information, visit The3EEvent.com.About Liza Boubari & The 3E EventLiza Boubari is a certified clinical hypnotherapist, speaker, author, and founder of HealWithin and HealWithin International. Her personal healing journey reveals the potent connection between emotional stress and physical health. Over the past 25 years, she has helped countless people awaken their inner power, heal, and reclaim their voice. The 3E Event (Evoke, Embrace, Evolve) is her signature gathering for aligned, conscious women, teens and men seeking real transformation in wellness, wealth, and legacy.###Event Contact:Liza Boubariinfo@the3eevent.com+1 818 551 1501Media Contact:Jennifer L HorspoolJennifer@engagementpr.com949-933-4300

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.