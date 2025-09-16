Geary Reid Featured in Insight Success Magazine, September 2025
A transformational leader making impact in 2025
This edition celebrates leaders who are redefining success through resilience, wisdom, and service. Among them is Rev. GEARY REID, Author (MBA, FCCA, MPM, FAAPM, NEBOSH), a Guyanese author, minister, and transformational leader. Through his writings and community engagement, Geary empowers individuals to overcome challenges and lead with purpose. His book, Finish Strong, motivates readers to set positive goals and achieve them despite obstacles. Geary's commitment to personal growth and leadership has earned him recognition, including the International Impact Book Award. This feature highlights Geary's dedication to shaping tomorrow's leaders through words, wisdom, and resilience.
For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid), the website (www.ReidnLean.com), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: info@reidnlearn.com, and Mobile #: 592-645-2240..
