CBP filling critical roles; significant incentives available

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is actively seeking dedicated individuals to join its ranks and contribute to safeguarding the nation's borders, enforcing legitimate trade and travel, and protecting the American people.

CBP offers a wide array of rewarding career opportunities, supported by competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and substantial hiring incentives. The agency's critical mission continues to receive strong support at the highest levels of government.

Newly appointed Border Patrol agents may qualify for recruitment incentives of up to $30,000. CBP officers may be eligible for incentives equal to 15% or 25% of their salary, depending on specific duty locations. Additionally, Air Interdiction Agents and Marine Interdiction Agents assigned to Caribbean locations may receive a 25% recruitment incentive.

Beyond these incentives, CBP employees benefit from competitive salaries, locality pay, and opportunities for overtime and premium pay beyond the standard 40-hour work week. The comprehensive benefits package includes health and insurance plans, generous annual and sick leave accrual, and participation in the Thrift Savings Plan, a federal retirement savings and investment plan with agency contributions. Many law enforcement positions within CBP also offer enhanced retirement benefits, allowing for earlier retirement with fewer years of service.

To streamline and expedite the hiring process, CBP uses several unique hiring authorities, including:

Direct-Hire Authority : This allows CBP to rapidly hire highly qualified personnel for specific roles, such as criminal investigators and Air Interdiction Agents, by expediting the application and selection process. This authority enables CBP to make tentative job offers at recruitment events and process applications more efficiently.

: This allows CBP to rapidly hire highly qualified personnel for specific roles, such as criminal investigators and Air Interdiction Agents, by expediting the application and selection process. This authority enables CBP to make tentative job offers at recruitment events and process applications more efficiently. Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA): This expedites the hiring process for eligible veterans by allowing direct placement into an appointed hiring status, bypassing traditional competitive procedures.

This expedites the hiring process for eligible veterans by allowing direct placement into an appointed hiring status, bypassing traditional competitive procedures. 30 Percent or More Disabled Veteran Hiring Authority: This enables CBP to appoint eligible candidates to any qualified position without competition, with initial appointments potentially converting to permanent status.

This enables CBP to appoint eligible candidates to any qualified position without competition, with initial appointments potentially converting to permanent status. Individuals with Disabilities (Schedule A): This allows for non-competitive appointment of individuals with disabilities, with Selective Placement Program Coordinators assisting in the process.

This allows for non-competitive appointment of individuals with disabilities, with Selective Placement Program Coordinators assisting in the process. Students and Recent Graduates (Pathways Programs): These programs offer internships and opportunities for recent graduates to gain experience and transition into permanent positions within CBP.

These programs offer internships and opportunities for recent graduates to gain experience and transition into permanent positions within CBP. Military Spouses: Spouses relocating under Permanent Change of Station orders or whose spouse is 100% disabled or died on active duty may be eligible for specific hiring paths.

CBP offers a varied range of career opportunities beyond frontline law enforcement, including roles in:

Office of Trade: Enforcing legitimate trade in accordance with U.S. laws.

Enforcing legitimate trade in accordance with U.S. laws. Office of Professional Responsibility: Criminal Investigators and other roles investigating misconduct and ensuring accountability.

Criminal Investigators and other roles investigating misconduct and ensuring accountability. Administrative, Professional, and Technical Roles: Supporting frontline operations in areas like cybersecurity, intelligence research, and various administrative functions.

For more information on CBP careers, connect with a recruiter online today, or check out CBP’s event calendar to find an in-person recruitment event. Also, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.