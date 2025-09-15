Ventura County Coast Demonstrates Strength as Sports Hosting Destination with Georgia Southern and the Dallas Cowboys

Georgia Southern University Eagles and Staybridge Suites Teams in a Group Photo

College and professional football teams train in Ventura County, Southern California, on pro-level fields, a renovated hotel, and perfect weather.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of hosting the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp over the last 19 years, Oxnard and Ventura County Coast proudly welcomed the Georgia Southern University Eagles football team for a week-long stay between their games against Fresno State and USC.Instead of flying back across the country, the Eagles chose Ventura County Coast as their training base, taking advantage of the region’s welcoming hotels, sports facilities, and near-perfect climate. The team stayed at the Staybridge Suites Oxnard River Ridge , an IHG property that recently completed a $16 million renovation, updating all 252 suites along with fresh exterior paint and landscaping. The hotel also upgraded its 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, which includes 10 meeting rooms. Able to accommodate more than 200 players and staff, the property is the largest Staybridge hotel in North America. Meanwhile, professional-quality practice fields, the same ones used by the Dallas Cowboys, provided a top-tier training environment.“This has been an incredible asset to be able to stay right here in Staybridge Suites in Oxnard, California,” said Head Coach Clay Helton. “This beautiful weather, gorgeous facility, and the ability to train right here — it can’t get any better. This is the best of the best.”The Eagles’ stay demonstrates Ventura County Coast’s growing ability to host large-scale sports organizations, offering not only professional-level facilities but also a welcoming community, reduced congestion, and affordable accommodations. With its close proximity to Los Angeles, host city for upcoming mega sporting events like the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, and Olympic Games, Ventura County Coast is strategically positioned as a premier hub for training camps and sporting events of all sizes.Recognizing sports as a powerful economic driver, the Ventura County Lodging Association has identified the sector as a key pillar for growth. With major national and international events slated for neighboring regions in the coming years, the association is partnering with local leaders to establish a dedicated task force focused on advancing sports tourism. These efforts ensure Ventura County is not only prepared to host but also committed to expanding its role as a regional leader in the sports industry.From youth sports to NFL teams and collegiate programs, Ventura County Coast offers the infrastructure, hospitality, and expertise to deliver a first-class experience for athletes, fans, and staff alike.To learn more about how Ventura County Coast can support your sports team or event, please reach out to Kristal Silva at ksilva@venturacountycoast or explore our destinations' Sports Page

