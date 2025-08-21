Ventura County Coast Launches New National Commercial Capturing the Local Energy and the Spirit of California's Coast

Shot taken underwater at the channel islands national park Behind the scenes with the Ventura County Coast team, agency partners, and our all-local cast bringing the magic to life on California’s iconic Pacific Coast Highway. A scene from the Ventura County Coast commercial captures a business traveler checking into a local hotel, part of the ‘Beyond the Boardroom’ storyline highlighting the region’s blend of work and leisure appeal. Scene at the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Camarillo

An award-winning campaign, the destination’s first national commercial is a cinematic piece starring real locals and designed to invite travelers

Our cast of locals bring authenticity and energy to the commercial, showcasing just how naturally the destination invites people in. We wanted to show how life really looks and feels here.” — Dave Lion, Director of Marketing at Ventura County Coast

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ventura County Coast has officially launched "Feel Like This," its first national commercial and brand refresh since 2016. The new destination campaign highlights the people, places, and experiences that define the region. The campaign has already earned two Gold Telly Awards for excellence in travel, tourism, and hospitality marketing.Filmed across Ventura County, featuring the cities of Ventura, Camarillo, Oxnard, and Port Hueneme, "Feel Like This" captures the region’s lifestyle through the lens of two visitors immersed in local adventure and community. From jet skiing in the harbor, diving into the kelp forest at Channel Islands National Park, browsing shops, taking oyster shots with friends, and watching the sunset on the beach, the commercial highlights the authentic experiences that define the destination.A Campaign Rooted in Real PeopleWhat sets this campaign apart isn’t just the experiences on screen, but the people behind them. The cast is made up of locals from the destination; every location is real, and everything featured is something travelers can do. Local participants include a pilot from the Commemorative Air Force Southern California Wing Aviation Museum (CAF), a professional mountain biker, a local surf instructor, and a background cast featuring members of our community."Our cast of locals bring authenticity and energy to the commercial, showcasing just how naturally the destination invites people in. We wanted to show how life really looks and feels here: it's laid-back, connected, and full of adventure, " says Dave Lion, Director of Marketing at Ventura County Coast.But the strategy goes beyond storytelling. "Feel Like This" invites travelers to step directly into the scenes they see. A dedicated landing page on VenturaCountyCoast.com lets visitors plan the same itinerary featured in the commercial, from land, air, and sea experiences to the businesses behind them. The campaign turns a traditional commercial into something interactive: travelers don’t just watch, they plan, book, and go.The campaign launched with high-profile placements across top streaming platforms, including HBO Max, Peacock, and DIRECTV.A Multi-Audience Strategy for Leisure and BusinessDesigned to engage both leisure travelers and group event planners, "Feel Like This" includes a companion storyline featuring the same lead couple in a meetings and events setting. This version brings a rare, creative angle to meetings marketing, blending high production value with a tone that positions Ventura County Coast as both dynamic and approachable for business travel.Titled "Beyond the Boardroom," the companion commercial brings this value proposition to life, showcasing a seamless blend of professional gatherings and coastal adventure. It proves that a business trip to Ventura County Coast can truly "feel like" a vacation.This dual-track strategy sets Ventura County Coast apart by engaging both leisure and business audiences with equal authenticity. It’s a fresh approach that elevates meetings marketing through cinematic storytelling and a tone that is warm, real, and true to the destination.It is proof that when it comes to group meetings and events, you don't have to choose between work and play. About Ventura County Coast:
Ventura County Coast (VCC) is where California's relaxed coastal charm meets endless adventure. Encompassing the vibrant cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, VCC invites travelers to experience wide-open beaches, incredible year-round weather, and a welcoming atmosphere just an hour north of Los Angeles. About The Brand Leader:
The Brand Leader is the agency of record for Ventura County Coast. A full-service branding agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, specializing in brand strategy, design, and storytelling that connects. About the Telly Awards:
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, including branded content, commercials, social video, and more. Ventura County Coast's "Feel Like This" campaign was awarded two Gold Telly Awards in the Travel/Tourism and Branded Content categories.

Feel Like This

