Inntopia Partners with Vertical Insure to Simplify Refunds and Other Insurance Solutions for Ski Resorts

Vertical Insure Partners With Inntopia

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inntopia , the leading booking engine and technology provider for ski resorts, has partnered with Vertical Insure to offer simple, embedded insurance solutions that protect guests and increase ski resort revenue.Traditionally, adding insurance to the checkout experience has been complex and time-consuming for resorts, requiring extensive contract negotiations and ongoing carrier discussions. This new partnership removes those obstacles by enabling ski resorts of any size to activate insurance directly through Inntopia - no contracts, setup costs, or ongoing support required.Across the travel industry, more than 1 in 5 guests choose trip protection when it is offered at checkout. For ski resorts, this can result in at least a 2% increase in total bookings by improving the guest experience and building confidence on high-value transactions.“Skiers want the reassurance of knowing they’re covered, and resorts want a frictionless way to offer that peace of mind,” said Trevor Crist, General Manager at Inntopia. “This collaboration achieves both, giving guests convenience and flexibility while ultimately increasing bookings for resorts.”The integration includes three insurance options designed specifically for resort guests:• Refund Protection provides reimbursement for unused lift tickets, lessons, or season passes if guests cancel for a covered reason.• Accident & Injury Insurance covers out-of-pocket medical expenses if a guest is injured while skiing or snowboarding.• Trip Protection insures non-refundable travel expenses if a trip is delayed or cancelled due to weather, illness, or other covered events.All claims and refund requests are managed by Vertical Insure, allowing resort staff to stay focused on delivering an exceptional on-mountain experience.“This partnership underscores our mission to make insurance more accessible,” said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. “By embedding our solutions into Inntopia’s system, we’re empowering both large and small ski resorts to offer their guests peace of mind with minimal effort, while creating meaningful value for both the resorts and their customers.”If your resort currently uses Inntopia’s booking engine, contact your account manager to learn how to enable these insurance options for your guests.About InntopiaFounded in 2001, Inntopia develops software for the resort and destination travel industries. Their marketing CRM, ecommerce platform, and business intelligence products are used by hundreds of resorts, hotels, and destinations across the world including Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company, Grand America Hotels and Resorts, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, and Big Cedar Lodge. Inntopia was acquired by Outside Interactive in 2025 to bring booking and marketing functionality to Outside’s audience of more than 100m active users across category-leading brands like Outside Magazine, SKI Magazine, MayMyRun, Pinkbike, and Yoga Journal. Learn More: corp.inntopia.comAbout Vertical InsureVertical Insure is a leader in embedded insurance solutions, offering tailored coverage options that integrate seamlessly into online platforms. Specializing in insurance for unique industries, Vertical Insure provides businesses and their customers with peace of mind by embedding relevant coverage directly into the user experience. Learn More: verticalinsure.com

