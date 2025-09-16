New Podcast 'Choosing Adoption' Launches to Support Expectant and Birth Parents Through Life's Most Personal Decision

Donna Pope Heart to Heart Adoption Team

Weekly series hosted by Donna Pope creates safe space for navigating adoption and healing after placement.

For too long, birth parents have felt forgotten. This podcast is about giving them a voice and reminding them they’re not alone.” — Donna Pope, Host of Choosing Adoption

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekly series hosted by Donna Pope creates dedicated space for those navigating adoption placement and healingEvery week, thousands of women facing unplanned pregnancies sit alone with an impossible choice. Meanwhile, birth parents who placed children for adoption often struggle in silence, their ongoing journey overlooked by a world that expects them to simply "move on." The emotional aftermath of placement, grief that can last for decades, remains largely invisible, leaving an entire community without the support they desperately need. Heart to Heart Adoptions announces the launch of Choosing Adoption , a weekly podcast that breaks the silence surrounding one of life's most personal decisions. Launching in August 2025, the podcast provides dedicated support for expectant mothers considering adoption and birth parents navigating life after placement.Hosted by Donna Pope, founder of Heart to Heart Adoptions and veteran of nearly 30 years in domestic adoption, Choosing Adoption addresses a gap in support services for this underserved population. Research from Origins Canada shows that 89% of birth mothers describe relinquishing their child as "extremely traumatic," with 79% experiencing prolonged depression, anxiety, and relationship difficulties following placement.Breaking the Isolation of Difficult DecisionsThe podcast launches at a time when expectant mothers and birth parents face increasing isolation despite the significant nature of their experiences. Studies published in medical journals indicate that birth mothers experience grief patterns similar to those who lose a loved one to death, yet unlike other forms of grief, their loss often goes unrecognized by society.The podcast creates space for conversations about the complexities of considering adoption and the ongoing healing process that follows placement. Episodes feature stories from birth parents, guidance for expectant mothers, and insights that honor both the courage required to make these decisions and the ongoing support needed afterward.Addressing Mental Health NeedsResearch from Origins Canada reveals that 32% of birth mothers had been referred to specialized psychiatric treatment on an out-patient or in-patient basis, compared to a normative statistic of 3% of all women. Despite these statistics, support services remain limited, leaving many birth parents to navigate complex emotions without adequate resources."Choosing Adoption" tackles this support gap by providing weekly episodes that normalize the grief process, validate complex emotions, and connect listeners with others who understand their experience. Research published by the National Council For Adoption showcases that birth mothers with ongoing contact and support systems show statistically significant improvements in both satisfaction and psychological adjustment.The podcast addresses several needs within the birth parent community:Emotional Validation: Episodes acknowledge that confidence in one's decision and grief over loss can coexist, helping listeners understand that complex feelings are normal rather than contradictory.Decision-Making Support: For expectant mothers, the podcast provides non-directive guidance that honors their autonomy while offering insights from others who have faced similar choices.Long-Term Healing: Recognizing that placement begins rather than ends the journey, episodes focus on ongoing emotional health and community building among birth parents.Community Connection: The podcast serves as a bridge to support networks, reducing the isolation that many birth parents experience in their daily lives.Expert Host with Deep UnderstandingDonna Pope brings nearly three decades of experience supporting birth parents through their adoption journeys. As founder of Heart to Heart Adoptions, a nationwide agency specializing in domestic infant adoption, she has personally guided thousands of women through both the decision-making process and post-placement adjustment.Pope's approach emphasizes choice, ongoing support, and relationships that honor everyone involved in the adoption process. Her experience spans the full spectrum of adoption scenarios, from urgent decision-making situations to long-term birth parent counseling and support.Weekly Support for Ongoing JourneysChoosing Adoption will release new episodes every week, providing consistent support for a community that often feels forgotten. Each episode will offer insights, emotional validation, and connection to a broader community of people who understand the unique aspects of the adoption experience.The podcast format allows for personal conversations that go beyond surface-level discussions. Guests are encouraged to share their experiences, including both the difficulties they've faced and the insights they've gained through their journeys.Topics covered include decision-making during pregnancy, understanding adoption options, processing grief and loss, maintaining hope while healing, building support networks, and navigating relationships with adoptive families.Building a Community of UnderstandingBeyond individual episodes, Choosing Adoption aims to foster ongoing community connections among expectant mothers and birth parents. The podcast serves as a catalyst for conversations that continue in support groups, families, and professional settings long after episodes end.Listeners are encouraged to share their own stories and connect with others who have similar experiences. The podcast actively engages with its audience, incorporating listener feedback and suggestions into future programming.The goal extends beyond creating a podcast to strengthening the entire birth parent community. When people feel understood and supported, they're better able to heal and support others, creating positive effects that benefit the broader adoption community.Available NowChoosing Adoption will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and others. New episodes will be released every week starting in August 2025.The podcast is produced by Heart to Heart Adoptions, a nationwide adoption agency that has supported expectant mothers and birth parents for nearly 30 years. Heart to Heart Adoptions emphasizes choice, support, and ongoing relationships that honor everyone involved in the adoption process.For more information about Choosing Adoption, upcoming episodes, or interview opportunities with Donna Pope, visit www.hearttoheartadopt.com or contact CApodcast@hearttoheartadopt.com.About Heart to Heart AdoptionsHeart to Heart Adoptions is a nationwide adoption agency specializing in domestic infant adoption. Founded by Donna Pope, the agency has supported thousands of families and birth parents over nearly 30 years of operation. Heart to Heart Adoptions emphasizes choice, support, and ongoing relationships that honor everyone involved in the adoption process.

