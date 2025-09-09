Donna Pope - CEO & Director of Heart to Heart Adoptions, Founder of the Podcast Shows - Voices of Adoption, Eternal Family Adoption, Choosing Adoption, Utah Adoption Heart to Heart Adoption Team Nathan Gwilliam - Founder & Former CEO of Adoption.com

New Faith-Centered Podcast "Eternal Family Adoptions" Launches to Support LDS Families Called to Adoption

I love the gospel and I love adoption. This podcast brings those two loves together” — Donna Pope

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekly series hosted by Donna Pope and Nathan Gwilliam brings gospel principles to sacred adoption conversationsIn a world where millions of children wait for forever families while countless hearts yearn to parent, a sacred bridge between divine calling and earthly action has emerged. Today marks the launch of Eternal Family Adoptions , a weekly podcast that transforms adoption conversations through the lens of Latter-day Saint faith and eternal family doctrine.The cold statistics tell only part of the story: according to the National Council on Adoption's "Adoption by the Numbers© 2022" study, approximately 115,353 adoptions took place in 2019. Behind each number lies a sacred journey of faith, sacrifice, and divine guidance that shapes eternal families. Yet for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, these journeys often unfold in isolation, without the spiritual context and faith-based support that could transform their experience.Breaking Sacred Ground in Adoption MediaFor too long, faithful Latter-day Saints considering adoption have searched for resources that honor both the practical realities of family building and the spiritual dimensions of their calling. Traditional adoption resources, while valuable, often lack the gospel framework that guides LDS decision-making about families, children, and eternal relationships.Eternal Family Adoptions addresses this gap by creating the first podcast specifically designed for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are touched by adoption. The show explores how faith intersects with every aspect of the adoption journey, beginning with initial spiritual promptings through the complexities of ongoing relationships with birth families.Hosted by Donna Pope, Executive Director of Heart To Heart Adoptions with over 25 years of experience, and her co-host Nathan Gwilliam, founder and former CEO of Adoption.com, the podcast creates a sacred space where spiritual experiences, divine guidance, and eternal family bonds can be explored openly. Together, they bring both professional expertise and deep faith to every conversation, helping listeners understand how divine guidance can guide each step of their journey.A Ministry Born by ExperienceDonna Pope's journey to hosting this podcast spans more than two decades of serving families called to adoption. As Executive Director of Heart To Heart Adoptions, a nationwide agency specializing in domestic infant adoption, she has personally witnessed how faith transforms the adoption experience for everyone involved.Nathan Gwilliam brings his extensive experience as founder and former CEO of Adoption.com, one of the most recognized names in the adoption industry. His deep understanding of adoption processes combined with his commitment to faith-based family building makes him an ideal co-host for exploring the intersection of spiritual guidance and practical adoption realities."I love the gospel and I love adoption. And so this show is to bring those two loves together," explains Donna Pope. The podcast aims to help members of the church understand how to proceed in their adoption journey, addressing the gap left when LDS Family Services discontinued adoption services in 2014.The hosts' combined approach emphasizes the eternal nature of family relationships formed through adoption. Their extensive experience has shown them that when adoption decisions are grounded in gospel principles, families experience greater peace during waiting periods, deeper connections with birth families, and stronger foundations for raising adopted children within the faith.Addressing Sacred Needs in the LDS CommunityThe podcast launches at a time when Latter-day Saint families increasingly seek authentic, faith-based guidance for adoption decisions. While the Church has long emphasized the importance of families and caring for children, specific resources addressing the spiritual dimensions of adoption have been limited.Eternal Family Adoptions addresses several needs within the LDS adoption community:Spiritual Preparation: Episodes guide listeners through the process of receiving personal revelation about adoption, understanding their calling to build families through adoption, and preparing spiritually for the challenges and blessings ahead.Gospel-Centered Decision Making: The podcast explores how gospel principles apply to practical adoption decisions, choosing between different types of adoption to navigating relationships with birth families within a framework of eternal families.Faith-Based Support: By featuring stories by LDS families who have walked adoption paths, the podcast provides encouragement rooted in shared testimony and understanding of eternal family doctrine.Community Building: The show connects faithful families across the country who share both adoption experiences and gospel beliefs, creating a community of support that extends beyond traditional ward boundaries.Professional Guidance: Episodes featuring LDS adoption professionals help listeners understand how to find faith-compatible services and support throughout their adoption journey.Weekly Conversations with Eternal PerspectiveNew episodes release weekly, each carefully designed to provide both spiritual insight and practical guidance for the LDS adoption community. The podcast format allows for deep, thoughtful conversations that honor the sacred nature of adoption decisions while addressing real-world challenges.The show features diverse voices within the LDS adoption community: birth mothers who found peace through faith during difficult decisions, adoptive families who received divine guidance throughout their journey, adoptees raised in the gospel who understand their unique place in God's plan, and professionals who serve the community with gospel principles guiding their work.Each episode approaches adoption through the lens of eternal families, helping listeners understand how adoption fits within the plan of salvation and how gospel principles can guide every aspect of their journey. The conversations acknowledge both the beautiful and challenging aspects of adoption while maintaining focus on the spiritual dimensions that set LDS adoption experiences apart.Building Eternal CommunitiesBeyond individual episodes, Eternal Family Adoptions aims to strengthen the entire LDS adoption community. The podcast serves as a catalyst for conversations in wards, stakes, and families, helping create better understanding and support for those called to adoption.The show encourages listeners to view adoption not as a second choice for family building but as a sacred calling that reflects Christ's love for all children. By sharing stories of faith, revelation, and divine guidance, the podcast helps normalize adoption conversations within LDS communities while providing practical resources for those feeling called to this path.Listeners consistently report that the podcast helps them feel less alone in their adoption journeys and more confident in their ability to receive personal revelation about their family-building decisions. The faith-based perspective provides a framework for understanding adoption challenges as opportunities for spiritual growth and dependence on divine guidance.Available Now on All PlatformsEternal Family Adoptions is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and others. New episodes release weekly, with a growing library of faith-centered adoption conversations available for immediate listening.The podcast is produced in partnership with Heart To Heart Adoptions, a nationwide adoption agency that has served faithful families for nearly 30 years. The agency's commitment to supporting families through every step of the adoption process aligns perfectly with the podcast's mission of providing ongoing spiritual and practical support.About the HostsDonna Pope brings over 25 years of experience in domestic adoption to her role as podcast co-host. As Executive Director of Heart To Heart Adoptions, she has personally supported thousands of families called to adoption, helping them navigate both the practical and spiritual dimensions of their journey.Nathan Gwilliam contributes his expertise as founder and former CEO of Adoption.com, bringing deep industry knowledge and a commitment to faith-based adoption practices. Together, the hosts create conversations that honor both the professional standards of adoption services and the spiritual foundations that guide LDS families.Their combined approach to adoption is grounded in gospel principles, emphasizing the eternal nature of family relationships and the importance of seeking divine guidance throughout the adoption process. Their extensive experience has given them unique insight into how faith transforms adoption experiences for everyone involved.About Heart To Heart AdoptionsHeart To Heart Adoptions is a nationwide adoption agency specializing in domestic infant adoption. Founded nearly 30 years ago, the agency has supported thousands of families and birth mothers through their adoption journeys. The agency's approach emphasizes choice, support, and ongoing relationships that honor everyone involved in the adoption process.For more information about Eternal Family Adoptions, upcoming episodes, or interview opportunities with Donna Pope, visit https://hearttoheartadopt.com/ or contact EFAPodcast@HeartToHeartAdopt.com.About Eternal Family Adoptions Podcast:A weekly podcast exploring adoption through the lens of Latter-day Saint faith, hosted by Donna Pope of Heart To Heart Adoptions. Available on all major podcast platforms.

