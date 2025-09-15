Practus Tax Attorney Represents Strive Asset Management Deal to Form First Publicly Traded Bitcoin Treasury Company

We brought Ray and Practus on board to help execute this first of its kind transaction given their experience with 351 transactions.” — Zach Stevens, vice president of strategic finance at Strive

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strive Enterprises, Inc., and Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) recently completed a merger to form the first publicly traded asset management bitcoin treasury company to be operated under the Strive brand. In conjunction with the merger, the combined entity also accepted contributions of Bitcoin from investors in exchange for shares in the combined entity. Tax attorney Raymond Holst of Practus, LLP, was brought in by Strive for his experience and legal counsel on Code Section 351 in connection with the contributions of Bitcoin.Holst stated, “I’m honored that Strive tapped Practus and me to advise on the contributions of Bitcoin. It is an acknowledgment of our expertise in the 351 space.”Zach Stevens, vice president of strategic finance at Strive added, “We brought Ray and Practus on board to help execute this first of its kind transaction given their experience with 351 transactions.”Holst is a senior U.S. federal income tax attorney and member of the financial services team at Practus, LLP, with more than 20 years of experience in the taxation of financial institutions and products. He is also a leader in seeding exchange traded funds (ETFs) with in-kind contributions of securities on a tax-deferred basis under Code Section 351.To learn more about Practus LLP and Raymond Holst, visit practus.comAbout Practus LLPPractus LLP, founded in 2018, is a modern distributed law firm that is disrupting the outdated ways of practicing law. The firm leverages mobile technology, cloud-based solutions and agile infrastructure to deliver top tier legal services in more than 20 full-service practice areas with a global network of more than 60 partner-level attorneys.# # #

