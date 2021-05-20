HubSpot Selects ApostleTech as Advanced Implementation Certified Partner
ApostleTech expands CRM enterprise solution servicesCHANDLER, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApostleTech recently made the shortlist of HubSpot’s Advanced Implementation certified partners to work with the marketing software provider on its expansion of CRM offerings. HubSpot, is a leading growth platform, known for its inbound sales and marketing capabilities and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. HubSpot uses this advanced certification to recognize and verify members of the agency partner community that specialize in highly complex CRM implementations, software integrations, and migrations. This makes it easier for customers to connect with the right partner.
“At HubSpot, we have a multi-year vision to invest in infrastructure that will make it easier for customers to connect with partners,” said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. “ApostleTech has demonstrated they are highly skilled in handling complex CRM implementations, integrations, and migrations. I know they will add a ton of value for our customers.”
Founded in 2011, ApostleTech has a team of consultants, developers and client managers with extensive experience designing and implementing CRM solutions. The company began developing software solutions on the Salesforce platform and has since expanded. Its new partner status with HubSpot is a significant step for continued expansion.
“We have a talented and experienced team that understands what it takes to deliver a successful CRM implementation,” explains Kyle Aurelich, founder and CEO of ApostleTech. “With HubSpot expertise in our toolbox, we are able to do more for companies looking for an integrated solution to improve their sales and marketing operations.”
ApostleTech has delivered more than 300 custom CRM implementations and helped their clients through each stage of the process. In addition to offering full-service CRM consulting and implementations, ApostleTech also provides ongoing customer support.
Becoming a certified HubSpot partner will also allow ApostleTech to expand its customer base. They previously worked with companies in home building, financial services and healthcare. While the company will continue to focus on these industries, it plans to expand its reach with HubSpot.
“If a company needs an integrated set of tools for capturing customer data for managing and converting leads to sales, we can help make that possible,” adds Aulerich.
