Lucent Discovery Welcomes Leona Singley as Senior eDiscovery Project Manager

Leona Singley, Senior eDiscovery Project Manager

SAN RAFEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucent Discovery , a premier provider of eDiscovery , digital forensics, and managed review solutions, today welcomed Leona Singley as the newest member of its eDiscovery Project Management team, further strengthening the company’s delivery of white-glove eDiscovery services and client-first execution.Leona brings a rare blend of law-firm, in-house, and service-provider perspectives, coupled with a law degree and deep program-management experience. She has led complex, multi-track matters—including multi-district litigation—built eDiscovery capabilities from the ground up inside a mid-size firm, and administered enterprise review platforms as a team of one. That breadth enables her to bridge technical rigor with practical litigation needs and to translate complexity into efficient, defensible workflows.“Leona pairs technical depth with true client empathy—that’s exactly the Lucent standard,” said Patricia Gardner, Co-Founder of Lucent Discovery. “Her background across law firms and major providers will help us innovate workflows while continuing to elevate the customer experience by keeping our hallmark white-glove service front and center.”“From the first conversation, it was clear Leona shares our commitment to clarity, transparency, and results,” added Jud Holt, Co-Founder of Lucent Discovery. “She knows how to keep stakeholders aligned and deliver efficient, defensible outcomes.” “Lucent is an exciting company with a highly capable team and an outsized reach,” said Leona Singley, Senior Project Manager at Lucent Discovery. “What sets us apart is individualized attention backed by proactive, transparent communication. Whether it’s a small business, a multinational corporation, an Am Law 100 firm, or a boutique practice, clients want complete, defensible answers and a partner who anticipates their needs—I’m thrilled to help scale that experience.”About Lucent DiscoveryFounded in 2022, provides eDiscovery, forensics, managed review, and consulting services to leading corporations, law firms, and government entities. The company combines deep technical expertise with an emphasis on clarity, flexibility, and senior-level engagement to deliver tailored, defensible solutions for complex data challenges. For more information, please visit our website at www.lucentdiscovery.com or email info@lucentdisovery.com.

