Lucent Discovery Appoints Craig Lee as Vice President of Business Development

Craig Lee, VP Business Development

SAN RAFEL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucent Discovery , a boutique eDiscovery and legal data services provider, today announced the appointment of Craig Lee as Vice President of Business Development. Craig brings more than two decades of experience in technology-driven litigation services and over seven years in legal software – joining Lucent marks a return to the services side of the industry where he built his early career.“I’m excited to be back in a role where we can directly apply technology in service of clients,” said Craig. “Technology is a tool; And, workflow is the solution. Lucent understands that, and they’re ideally positioned to help clients not just acquire tools, but deploy them effectively and defensibly.”Craig’s background includes leadership roles at Legal Source and ACT Litigation Services, where he pioneered technology adoption in eDiscovery, and more recently at leading software providers. His expertise spans AI applications from the earliest concept search and clustering technologies to modern generative AI, enabling faster, more accurate document review. “We can now accelerate first-pass review to the point where the old model of throwing hundreds of attorneys at it is becoming obsolete,” Craig noted. “Lucent has the knowledge to guide clients in using these advancements to their full potential.”He emphasized that Lucent’s boutique structure allows for deep client focus, bespoke workflows, and fractional engagement models that scale to client needs. “Innovation around the customer experience—not just technology—is where the real opportunity lies,” said Craig. “We can meet clients where they are, deliver the expertise they need, and scale up or down based on demand. That flexibility is a game-changer, especially for mid-market corporations and law firms facing increasing data challenges.”Craig pointed to his long-standing professional relationships with Lucent’s leadership, including co-founders Jud Holt and Patricia Gardner, as a major factor in his decision to join the firm. “I have tremendous trust and respect for the reputation Lucent has earned for transparency, advanced capabilities, and white-glove customer service,” he said. “I’m eager to help extend that legacy into new markets. The way Lucent is structured, its philosophy, and its unwavering commitment to client relationships—that’s where the real value in our industry is created.”About Lucent Discovery Lucent Discovery, founded in 2022, provides eDiscovery, forensics, managed review, and consulting services to leading corporations, law firms, and government entities. The company combines deep technical expertise with an emphasis on clarity, flexibility, and senior-level engagement to deliver tailored, defensible solutions for complex data challenges. For more information, please visit our website at www.lucentdiscovery.com or email info@lucentdisovery.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.