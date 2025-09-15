Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles and Housing and Planning Leaders Selected for NACo’s National Housing Solutions Program

MARYLAND, September 15 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 15, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

The National Association of Counties (NACo) has chosen six counties to participate in its Counties for Housing Solutions (C4HS) program. Montgomery County is proudly one of just six selected jurisdictions nationwide, thanks to the initiative led by newly appointed NACo Board member, Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles. C4HS is a national program providing counties with high-intensity, three-month technical assistance “sprints” designed to support policy reforms that advance affordable housing. The current sprint will focus on zoning strategies that can enhance affordable housing production and help achieve economic mobility for those in historically low-income and economically distressed areas. Offered in partnership with Smart Growth America, Results for America, the Urban Institute, and Opportunity Insights, the program builds on the recommendations of NACo. It will equip counties with expert guidance to remove barriers to housing affordability.

“Montgomery County is experiencing a housing affordability crisis, and we need to utilize all available resources to remove obstacles to safe and stable housing,” said Councilmember Sayles. “By participating in this program, we will be able to develop stronger policies, access external expertise, and implement practical solutions that enhance housing opportunities and economic mobility for all residents.”

Teams from local jurisdictions across the U.S. competed for the opportunity to participate in this program. Councilmember Sayles is proud to collaborate with the following dedicated stakeholders: Jason Sartori, the director of Montgomery Planning; Robert Love, manager of Affordable Housing Programs at the Department of Housing and Community Affairs; Chelsea Andrews, president and CEO of the Housing Opportunities Commission; and Joseph Gelula, Councilmember Sayles’ legislative aide for planning and housing. Together, this team brings a wealth of experience in planning, regulation, financing, service delivery, and community engagement. Their combined expertise ensures that the solutions developed through the C4HS sprint will be data-driven and aligned with the priorities of Montgomery County.

“I’m excited to join the cohort and contribute to this important discussion at such a critical time for the County,” Director Sartori said. “Addressing the housing crisis requires collaboration at every level of government and with community and housing stakeholders. I’m looking forward to the conversations this group will have as we work together with partners across the country on solutions that can improve affordability and expand housing options that work for Montgomery County residents of every income level.”

Housing is a key driver of economic mobility, yet affordability remains one of the most pressing challenges for Montgomery County residents. Nearly 35 percent of County residents rent their homes, and more than half of renters spend over 30 percent of their income on housing. Homelessness has risen by 32 percent in the past year, outpacing other neighboring jurisdictions. The County needs 41,000 new units by 2030—75 percent of which must be affordable—to meet regional housing goals.

“It is a privilege to be a part of NACo’s Counties for Housing Solutions technical assistance sprint,” said Love. “DHCA is focused on innovating and expanding the impact of our Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit (MPDU) program, one of the first inclusionary zoning programs in the country. Having national housing experts provide guidance to assist in increasing affordable housing opportunities for individuals and families will positively impact Montgomery County residents for years to come.”

“The Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) is honored to be selected to work with the other members of the Counties for Housing Solutions cohort to help identify new paths for providing affordable housing where it’s most needed,” said Andrews. “Since its inception, HOC has always been an innovator, working closely with our County partners to develop mixed-use, mixed-income housing that enhances communities across Montgomery County. We look forward to sharing HOC’s experiences, learning from our colleagues and, together, exploring strategies that optimize land use and address zoning challenges to facilitate development of more critically needed affordable housing.”

The team will facilitate discussions for developing strategies with national experts and crafting robust recommendations that will be turned into legislation, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and equitable housing landscape in Montgomery County.

