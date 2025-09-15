Significant increase in the number of Iowa high school students achieving work-based learning experiences

The percent of students who achieved at least one work-based learning experience while in high school reached 45% for seniors in the class of 2025, up nearly 20 percentage points with an over 76% rate of increase in the last two years

The Iowa Department of Education today released new data showing that more Iowa high school students than ever are accomplishing work-based learning experiences with 45% of all high school seniors from the class of 2025 achieving at least one work-based learning experience while in high school. Student participation is up nearly 20 percentage points over the last two years, increasing from 31.7% in 2024 and 25.5% in 2023.

“Iowa makes empowering learners with multiple pathways to postsecondary success top priority, and through the hard work of our students, educators, and employers, we have incredible progress to celebrate today,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “The 15,154 students in the class of 2025 who accomplished a work-based learning experience earned durable skills, prepared for in-demand careers, and are now realizing their futures. Across Iowa, career-connected learning is changing lives, empowering communities and strengthening economies, and we are excited to continue to expand these transformational opportunities together.”

Iowa has enacted multiple pieces of legislation championed by Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education to advance career-connected learning, including 2024 legislation that better defines and supports high-quality work-based learning. Work-based learning includes sustained project-based learning in partnership with an employer, simulated work experiences aligned with industry-recognized credentials and high-quality pre-apprenticeships, student learner programs, internship and apprenticeships.

Iowa is also implementing 2025 legislation requiring career exploration beginning in the 5th grade and, now, Iowa’s class of 2026 will also be the first class to receive industry-recognized credential seals on their high school diplomas. Prior legislation also ensured qualifying Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses could count for core science and math credit and established the CTE Career Cluster Endorsement and WBL Authorization to support a strong CTE educator pipeline.

“Expanding work-based learning opportunities for students is critical to future workforce development because it creates awareness of high-quality jobs in their own backyard, teaches students how to work and communicate in the workplace and provides employers the opportunity to create long-term relationships with students in their community,” said Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend. “Registered Apprenticeships, youth apprenticeships and internships provide our students hands-on training by employers and helps prepare them for success in any industry they decide to work in.”

Through the efforts of work-based learning coordinators and career and technical student organizations in our schools and with strong support of local businesses and communities, Iowa is also expanding work-based learning opportunities with the Iowa Department of Education’s Credentials to Careers program, the STEM BEST program, and the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship at Iowa Workforce Development.

The U.S. Department of Education recently approved the Iowa Department of Education’s updated state Career and Technical Education (CTE) plan to meet the requirements of the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V). The CTE plan prioritizes student attainment of work-based learning experiences and industry-recognized credentials. To support career-connected learning beyond CTE courses and for all students, the Iowa Department of Education’s updated state accountability plan to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) also prioritizes student attainment of work-based learning experiences, industry-recognized credentials and college credit.

More information on career-connected and work-based learning is available on the Department’s Career-Connected Learning webpage, including the Iowa Departments of Education and Workforce Development’s Work-based Learning Webinar Series.