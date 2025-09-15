bonyf NV Showcases Innovative Product Portfolio at ExpoPharm 2025 in Düsseldorf

bonyf NV announces its participation at ExpoPharm 2025, one of Europe’s largest pharmaceutical trade fairs, held in Düsseldorf from 16 to 18 September 2025.

bonyf NV (ENX.PA:MLBON)

We are delighted to participate at ExpoPharm, presenting our latest products to healthcare professionals. Our focus on innovation enables us to bring real solutions that improve patients’ daily lives.” — Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf

KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, listed on Euronext Paris, announces its participation at ExpoPharm 2025, one of Europe’s largest pharmaceutical trade fairs, held in Düsseldorf from 16 to 18 September 2025.At this prestigious event, bonyf will present its latest portfolio of groundbreaking innovations, including: PerioCream : a patented solution for periodontitis patients, designed as an effective adjunct to scaling and root planing.• GumFix: an advanced gum care treatment that helps reduce bleeding and discomfort while protecting sensitive gums.• NailFix: an innovative formula targeting damaged nails, restoring appearance and strength.• EfferWhite: an advanced effervescent whitening solution designed for safe and effective teeth brightening.The ExpoPharm Platform for InnovationExpoPharm is Europe’s leading trade fair for the pharmacy sector, bringing together pharmacists, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and innovations in healthcare. The Düsseldorf event provides bonyf with a powerful stage to highlight its clinically validated and patented solutions that address urgent needs in oral, dental, and personal care.Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf, said: “We are delighted to participate at ExpoPharm 2025, presenting our latest products to healthcare professionals and partners. Our focus on innovation and clinical efficacy enables us to bring real solutions that improve patients’ daily lives and expand opportunities for our commercial partners.”Visit bonyf in Düsseldorf at ExpoPharm, Hall 1 E-20 to discover the latest innovations of the bonyf R&D department at firsthand. For more information or to schedule a meeting at ExpoPharm 2025, please contact: investor@bonyf.com.

