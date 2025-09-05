Submit Release
News Search

There were 157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,749 in the last 365 days.

bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments

We announces that the capital increase previously under consideration has been cancelled, following a series of significant and positive business developments.

bonyf NV announces that the capital increase previously under consideration has been cancelled, following a series of significant and positive business developments.”
— Jean Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf group
KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, announces that the capital increase previously under consideration has been cancelled, following a series of significant and positive business developments.

Recent successful negotiations with strategic partners have opened new commercial opportunities, strengthening the company’s financial and strategic outlook. In parallel, bonyf has received favorable confirmation from its Medical Device auditors, Dekra Germany, regarding the upcoming launch of its innovative product, PerioCream.

This breakthrough product, based on bonyf’s proprietary NitrAdine® technology, has now received the green light for early market entry. As a result, bonyf expects a faster-than-anticipated global roll-out, which will generate future revenue streams supporting the company’s international growth ambitions.
In addition, the completion of an in-depth clinical study with outstanding results has further validated PerioCream’s efficacy and market potential, reinforcing bonyf’s R&D leadership in oral care innovation.

Furthermore, advanced negotiations with bonyf’s U.S. partner are progressing constructively, with preparations underway for FDA registration. This marks an important milestone for expanding into the U.S. market, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic healthcare markets.

These combined developments place bonyf in a stronger strategic position, making an immediate capital increase unnecessary at this stage.

The company remains committed to delivering long-term shareholder value through product innovation, regulatory excellence, and strategic partnerships.

Jean-Pierre Bogaert
bonyf AG
+41 79 412 42 79
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

About bonyf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

bonyf NV Cancels Planned Capital Increase Following Positive Strategic Developments

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more