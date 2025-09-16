Koeze Cream-Nut Celebrates 100 Years of Natural Peanut Butter Excellence

Koeze Cream-Nut Natural Peanut Butter One Hundredth Anniversary Labels Koeze Cashew Caramel Apples Zingerman's Apple-solutely Koeze - October 2025 Sandwich of the Month

Koeze Cream-Nut Celebrates Michigan-Made, 100 year legacy with limited-edition label, celebration in Grand Rapids, and a month-long deli feature in Ann Arbor

For 100 years, Koeze has stuck to what matters: quality ingredients and taking care of our customers. This anniversary is a celebration of the Michigan community that has supported us for generations.” — Don Cumming, VP Sales & Marketing, Koeze Company

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Michigan’s most beloved food traditions is hitting a major milestone. Koeze Company, a fourth-generation family business founded in Grand Rapids in 1910, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its Cream-Nut Natural Peanut Butter—a Michigan-made classic that’s been crafted the same way since 1925.Known for its rich, roasted flavor, traditional coarse grind, and simple ingredients—just U.S.-grown Virginia peanuts and sea salt—Cream-Nut has remained true to its original recipe for a century. While many brands use “Runner”-variety peanuts and add sugars and stabilizers, Cream-Nut is the clean-label favorite of peanut butter purists.“For 100 years, we’ve stuck to what matters: quality ingredients, traditional methods, and taking care of our customers,” said Don Cumming, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Koeze Company. “This anniversary is really a celebration of the Michigan community that has supported us for generations.”Centennial Celebration Events:To mark the occasion, Koeze has planned special activities in both West Michigan and Southeast Michigan:1. Grand Rapids Free Giveaway & BOGOs — Friday, Sept. 19, 2025- 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at both Koeze retail stores (2577 Burlingame Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49509 and 1971 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525)- First 100 customers at each location will receive a free jar of 100th Anniversary Cream-Nut with any purchase at their two retail locations in Grand Rapids- Celebration coincides with their annual Koeze Cashew Caramel Apple Day, which will offer great deals on Koeze peanut butter and treats, including Buy-2-Get-1-Free Koeze Caramel Apples, and Buy-2-Get-1-Free Koeze Cream-Nut Natural Peanut Butter2. Ann Arbor Sandwich Collaboration — October 1–31, 2025Zingerman’s Delicatessen (422 Detroit St., Ann Arbor) will feature a Cream-Nut “Sandwich of the Month”, created by Zingerman’s expert food team, called “Apple-solutely Koeze”.- This one-of-a-kind sandwich is a tribute to both Koeze peanut butter and Koeze caramel apples- The “Apple-solutely Koeze” sandwich includes: Koeze Cream-Nut Natural Peanut Butter, housemade caramel sauce, apples, and Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, all on grilled Farm bread from Zingerman’s Bakehouse.- Koeze Cream-Nut is the only peanut butter carried by Zingerman’s Delicatessen, an internationally recognized destination for world-class specialty foods“We’ve been fans of Cream-Nut for years—it’s the gold standard of peanut butter,” said Rodger Bowser, Chef and Managing Partner of Zingerman's Delicatessen. “Collaborating on a sandwich to honor its 100th anniversary was a delicious no-brainer.”A Michigan LegacyFounded in 1910 by Sibbele Koeze, the Koeze Company has grown from a small local shop to a nationally recognized name in gourmet nut butters, candies, and snacks. Still headquartered in Grand Rapids, the company handcrafts products in small batches, using time-honored techniques and minimal ingredients.High-resolution photos, including historic labels are available in the online media kit: www.koeze.com/press About Koeze CompanyFounded in 1910, Koeze Company is a fourth-generation, family-owned business dedicated to producing handcrafted, high-quality nut butters, candies, and snacks. Known for its commitment to simple ingredients and traditional processes, Koeze products are sold nationwide and beloved by loyal customers across generations. Learn more at www.koeze.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.