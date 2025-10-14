Koeze and Toasted Pickle Launch Limited-Edition ‘Comfy Koeze Burger’ to Celebrate 100 Years of Cream-Nut Peanut Butter

Limited Edition "Comfy Koeze Burger" Cream-Nut 100th Year Anniversary Peanut Butter The Toasted Pickle Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids peanut butter icon partners with West Michigan’s creative sandwich shop to launch a bold, flavorful burger available Oct 17 for two weeks only.

As we planned Cream-Nut’s 100th anniversary, we wanted to celebrate in a way that was creative, local, and true to our roots.” — Jeff Koeze

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A West Michigan Flavor Match: Koeze ’s Cream-Nut Peanut Butter Joins Forces with The Toasted Pickle for the “Comfy Koeze Burger”What happens when one of Michigan’s most beloved peanut butter brands joins forces with one of its most inventive sandwich shops? A flavor collaboration that’s nostalgic, surprising, and deliciously local.To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Cream-Nut Natural Peanut Butter, Koeze Company has partnered with The Toasted Pickle to create a limited-edition burger that brings together two West Michigan favorites: the Comfy Koeze Burger.The inspiration behind the sandwich came directly from Jeff Koeze, fourth-generation owner and President & CEO of the Grand Rapids-based Koeze Company. For as long as he can remember, Jeff has enjoyed pairing Cream-Nut peanut butter with pickles—on sandwiches, crackers, or just for fun. When the Koeze team began brainstorming how to celebrate the brand’s milestone year, Jeff saw an opportunity to share his quirky flavor combination with the community.“I’ve always enjoyed Cream-Nut peanut butter with pickles—it’s a flavor combination that takes me back to my childhood,” said Jeff Koeze, President & CEO of Koeze Company. “As we planned Cream-Nut’s 100th anniversary, we wanted to celebrate in a way that was creative, local, and true to our roots. The Toasted Pickle was the perfect partner—they’re known for taking bold ideas and turning them into something amazing.”After Koeze reached out, Karen and Jim Avery, owners of The Toasted Pickle, immediately embraced the collaboration. Their head chef, Jason Hooker, experimented with several ideas before landing on the perfect combination: a burger that balances sweet, savory, and tangy elements in every bite.The resulting Comfy Koeze Burger features a seasoned and seared ground chuck patty on a buttery toasted brioche bun with hickory-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, fresh arugula, melted aged Swiss, pickled red onion, and sweet hottie pickles—all topped with a house-made blackberry-hoisin peanut butter sauce crafted with Koeze Cream-Nut Natural Peanut Butter.“Cheers to Chef Jason,” said Karen Avery, co-owner of The Toasted Pickle. “The balance of flavors and the way he showcased the creaminess of Koeze’s peanut butter is amazing. It’s unexpected, but it works beautifully. This burger feels like a true West Michigan original.”The Comfy Koeze Burger launches Friday, October 17, for a two-week limited run at all three Toasted Pickle locations—Grand Haven, Rockford, and Grand Rapids—for $13.95.Additional photos of the Comfy Koeze Burger are available upon request.About Koeze CompanyFounded in 1910 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Koeze Company is a fourth-generation, family-owned business known for its premium nut butters, gourmet confections, and traditional craftsmanship. The company’s flagship product, Cream-Nut Natural Peanut Butter, has been made the same way for more than a century—slow-roasted and blended in small batches using only the finest Virginia peanuts and sea salt. Today, Koeze remains dedicated to quality, simplicity, and community, proudly crafting products that stand the test of time.Learn more at www.koeze.com About The Toasted PickleFounded in Grand Haven, Michigan, and with locations in Rockford and Grand Rapids, MI, The Toasted Pickle is a locally owned sandwich shop celebrated for its inventive menu, high-quality ingredients, and playful approach to comfort food. Known for its scratch-made sauces, creative flavor pairings, and community-first spirit, The Toasted Pickle continues to push culinary boundaries while keeping things fun and approachable.Visit www.thetoastedpickle.com for more information.

