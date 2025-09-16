Prefix Corporation Hosts 6th Annual Kim A. Zeile Charity Golf Outing

The PREFIX 6th Annual Kim A. Zeile Charity Golf Outing Michigan based... Prefix Corporation

Supporting HAVEN of Oakland County Through Compassion, Caring, and Community.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prefix Corporation is proud to announce the 6th Annual Kim A. Zeile Charity Golf Outing, a cornerstone event of its C3 Charity Initiative—Compassion, Caring, Community. This year’s outing will benefit HAVEN of Oakland County, Michigan’s leading organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Held at the scenic Greystone Golf Club in Washington, Michigan, and presented by GNE Paint Centers, the event continues to grow in impact and attendance. “We’re thrilled that so many of our clients, vendors, and local business leaders join us each year to raise money and awareness for such an important cause.” said Jhan Dolphin, Vice President of Prefix Corporation. “It’s become a meaningful way for our team to give back and honor the spirit of community that Kim Zeile championed.”

Kim A. Zeile (Sept. 1955 – March 2022), founder of Prefix Corporation, believed deeply in the power of connection and generosity. His vision of bringing together business leaders for a day of golf and goodwill lives on through the company’s 200+ team members, who continue his legacy with year-round charitable efforts including a 5K run, car show, and fundraising initiatives.

This year’s beneficiary, HAVEN of Oakland County, serves nearly 30,000 individuals annually through emergency shelter, professional counseling, legal advocacy, and community education. Their comprehensive support system is vital to survivors rebuilding their lives. Prefix Corporation invites the community to join in supporting HAVEN’s mission. Learn more about HAVEN here.

The golf outing is made possible through the generous support of sponsors including GNE Paint Centers, CINTAS, HUB Insurance, Spray Booth Products, Dawda Mann Counselors at Law, Rampf, Macqueen Insurance, PPG, and ASR Health Benefits. This entertaining Best-Ball tournament includes lunch/dinner, and features numerous games and prizes, including an off-road UTV hole-in-one prize from Grace Performance in Kimbal, MI.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to participate in future events, please contact Prefix Corporation at golf@prefix.com.

