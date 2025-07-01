LCB Home Marks 8 Years of Timeless Craftsmanship with Heart, Heritage, and Reclaimed Beauty

Examples of the LCB custom furnishings created from reclaimed white oak. Artist, Frank Kersey working on another custom piece. Another load of vintage barn wood ready to be repurposed.

From hazardous dilapidated barn structures to beautiful custom furniture, LCB Home is giving historic wood new life.

Every board has a backstory. We honor the wood’s past while designing something new for the future.” — Artist, Frank Kersey

LAKE VILLA, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, LCB Home celebrates eight years of breathing new life into forgotten wood, turning reclaimed history into heirloom-quality furniture that’s as meaningful as it is beautiful. Nestled in Lake Villa at 36961 Rt 83, this family-owned business has become a beloved destination for handcrafted elegance and sustainable design.

Since opening its doors in 2017, artisan Frank Kersey has led the charge, transforming weathered barn wood and prized hardwood slabs into stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces—tables that gather generations, cabinets that speak of stories past, and custom furnishings that bring rustic soul into modern homes.

“Every board has a backstory,” says Kersey. “We honor the wood’s past while designing something new for the future.”

Recent showstoppers include a white oak dining table and matching cabinet, both crafted from the same reclaimed tree—grain patterns preserved with extraordinary care. Also turning heads: a robust barn wood coffee table, a minimalist trestle-leg dining table, and a sleek sofa table—all showcasing the rich patina of wood salvaged from old Illinois barns.

Behind every plank is a family tradition. Much of the reclaimed barn wood is sourced and salvaged by Frank’s father-in-law, Paul Quinn, who hand-dismantles old structures, board by board. It’s this commitment to sustainability, history, and generational craftsmanship that defines LCB Home.

In addition to finished furniture, the workshop offers premium hardwood slabs—including walnut, white oak, and maple—for designers, makers, and DIY visionaries who want to leave their own mark.

Visitors are invited to experience the wood’s texture and soul in person at the Lake Villa showroom, open since 2017, where custom design meets old-world charm. This unique location is OPEN Tuesdays - Saturdays from 10am - 4pm.

To inquire about a custom piece, or explore their interesting inventory, call (224) 444-8918 or visit the lakecountybarnwood.com web site. You can also reach out via email at info@lakecountybarnwood.com.

Join LCB Home in celebrating eight years of craftsmanship—and discover the story your own home has been waiting to tell.

