Treasure Chest Drop Ship Now Offering U-Haul Rentals, Secure Storage Units with Keyless Entry, and Nationwide Shipping

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Chest Drop Ship, Macon’s trusted local shipping and logistics partner, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to better meet the needs of the Middle Georgia community. Now offering U-Haul truck rentals and secure self-storage units with smartphone keyless entry, Treasure Chest continues to deliver convenience, flexibility, and peace of mind to customers, right here in Macon.

Whether you're relocating across town or across the country, Treasure Chest Drop Ship is your one-stop destination for moving and storage solutions in Macon. The addition of U-Haul rentals means customers can now pick up and drop off moving trucks and trailers directly from the Macon location. It’s never been easier to move with confidence.

In addition, Treasure Chest is introducing state-of-the-art storage units equipped with keyless entry technology. Using a smartphone app, customers can securely access their units anytime, without the hassle of keys or codes. These clean, modern units are perfect for both personal and business storage needs.

“We’ve always been about making life easier for our customers,” said Jeff Lawrence, owner of Treasure Chest Drop Ship. “With the new U-Haul services and high-tech storage options, we’re making moving, storing, and shipping more accessible and secure than ever.”

Already known for its fast and reliable nationwide shipping services, Treasure Chest ships anywhere in the U.S. Whether it’s a single package or a bulk business shipment, their team ensures your items get where they need to go, quickly and safely.

Customers can learn more or reserve a U-Haul truck or storage unit by visiting macontreasurechestdropship.com or treasurechestpackandship.com.

About Treasure Chest Drop Ship

Located in Macon, GA, Treasure Chest Drop Ship is a locally owned and operated shipping and logistics center offering shipping, packing, storage, and now U-Haul rental services. With a reputation for friendly service and reliable solutions, Treasure Chest is proud to support both individuals and businesses throughout the region.

