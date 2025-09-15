Bluegrass Bernedoodles Introduces Newest Puppy Litter for Sale

Murray, KY – Bluegrass Bernedoodles, who specialize in personally raising healthy, happy, loving Bernedoodles and Cavapoos with sweet temperaments, is happy to announce their newest litter of puppies.

Every litter of Standard Bernedoodle for Sale goes through a puppy curriculum program that guides each puppy to become healthy, happy, loving, and confident dogs. Many of their dogs going on to become family members, therapy dogs, and even service dogs too.

“If you’ve been searching for a Bluegrass Bernedoodles standard Bernedoodle for sale, we would love to introduce you to our newest litter!” said a spokesperson for Bluegrass Bernedoodles. “When it comes to our Bernedoodle puppies, what happens between birth and go-home day is truly what sets our puppies apart. We personally raise our puppies and perform daily handling exercises with them, expose them to various noises, and follow daily puppy curriculum as they grow. We can’t wait to help you welcome your new furbaby to the family, too!”

How big do Standard Bernedoodles get?

A standard Bernedoodle can range in size depending on its parents, but generally, standard Bernedoodles weigh between 45 and 115 pounds and stand 23 and 29 inches tall. The reason the size ranges so much is because poodles come in a range of sizes. Depending on the litter, an experienced breeder may be able to tell you within a 10-20-pound range how big a puppy is estimated to be, but this isn’t always a guarantee. Remember, they have Bernese in their lineage, so that plays a factor.

Bluegrass Bernedoodles doesn’t allow families to select their puppy until they’re 6/7 weeks old. This also allows Bluegrass Bernedoodles to conduct temperament testing, so that families can pick based on their temperament, which is part of what makes up their personality. This allows them to share which puppies in the litter are tracking on the larger side versus the smaller side.

“It would be easier for us just to have someone call and say, ‘I want that one!’ from a photo, but it really doesn’t do our families justice,” furthered the spokesperson. “When our Bluegrass Families choose based on the puppy’s personality, temperament, and size, it always creates a much better match! Don’t take our word for it either; take a look at our

Google reviews to see how our families feel about the process. Our goal is always to help you find a furbaby that really fits you and your lifestyle, to the best of our ability.”

Here is what Kim Z recently said about her experience: “We cannot thank Bluegrass Bernedoodles enough for the incredible experience we’ve had with them. From the very first moment we reached out, their kindness, professionalism, and genuine love for what they do was so clear. They guided us through every step, answered every question with patience, and made us feel completely comfortable and confident. What truly sets them apart is the care they put into raising their puppies. It’s so evident that our puppy came from a loving, nurturing environment — he has the sweetest personality, is well-socialized, and has adjusted beautifully into our home. It’s rare to find breeders who put so much heart into their work, and Bluegrass Bernedoodles truly goes above and beyond. We are beyond grateful to them for bringing such joy and love into our lives. This little pup has already become such an important part of our family, and we know that’s because of the amazing start they gave.

Thank you, Bluegrass Bernedoodles, for everything you’ve done — we couldn’t have asked for a better experience!”

Bernedoodle Coat Types

Every Bernedoodle coat is different. Most Bernedoodles have a wavy, curly, or straight fluffy coat that is low to none shedding. Most people with allergies are ok with this hair type.

Bernedoodles need to be brushed at least once a week to prevent matting. Bernedoodles can be trimmed every few months at home, or a professional can do it.

Unfurnished Bernedoodle

The term “Furnishings” refers to the long hair on the extremities of the dog, including the head and tail. When a Bernese is crossed with a Poodle, the resulting dog is furnished. If a Bernese is crossed with certain Bernedoodles, the result has the chance to be unfurnished.

“We’ve had many families specifically ask for an unfurnished Bernedoodle,” explained the spokesperson. “Some families don’t like the beard of the furnished bernedoodle, or they love the bernese look, but like the bernedoodle temperament more. (Keep in mind, unfurnished bernedoodles will shed.)”

Bernedoodle Generations

An F1 Bernedoodle is a cross between a Bernese Mountain Dog and a poodle. An F1b Bernedoodle is a cross between an F1 Bernedoodle and a poodle. The result is a dog that is 3/4 Poodle and 1/4 Bernese Mountain Dog. An F2b Bernedoodle is a cross between an F1 Bernedoodle and an F1b Bernedoodle. It can also be a cross between an F1 Bernedoodle and an F2 Bernedoodle. The result is an F3b Bernedoodle, more commonly referred to as a multigen. A Reverse F1b Bernedoodle is a cross between an F1 Bernedoodle and a Bernese Mountain Dog. This means they are 3/4 Bernese Mountain Dog and 1/4 Poodle.

We love these pairings because each puppy in this type of litter has a 50/50 chance of having an unfurnished coat.

Bluegrass Bernedoodles also has more sweet micro mini bernedoodles, mini bernedoodles, and standard bernedoodle litters on the way, and encourages individuals to call LeAnne at 270-350-2513 to hear about them or to receive answers to any questions they may have.

Bluegrass Bernedoodles specializes in personally raising healthy, happy, loving Bernedoodles and Cavapoos with sweet temperaments. Their dogs become cherished family members, and some have even gone on to become therapy dogs and service dogs, too.

To learn more about Bluegrass Bernedoodles and their newest litter of puppies for sale, please visit the website at https://www.bluegrassbernedoodles.com/.

https://thenewsfront.com/bluegrass-bernedoodles-introduces-newest-puppy-litter-for-sale/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.