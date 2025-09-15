New Book Addresses Critical Leadership Trust Crisis Affecting 77% of American Businesses

Tom McQueen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book examining the severe decline in workplace trust reveals that only 20% of employees currently trust their leadership, down from 24% in 2019. "CLUELESS: The Tragic State of Leadership in Business Today (And What To Do About It!)" by Tom McQueen provides a comprehensive 274-page guide for rebuilding trust in organizations struggling with post-pandemic workplace dynamics.

The book addresses the widespread leadership crisis affecting corporate America, where 77% of Americans perceive systemic leadership failures rather than isolated incidents. Released this week and available through Amazon and IngramSpark, the publication offers practical strategies for executives, business owners, managers, and supervisors seeking to improve workplace trust, performance, and profitability.

CLUELESS examines how the shift to remote work has fundamentally altered trust-building dynamics between leaders and employees. The book identifies key communication failures contributing to trust breakdown, including leaders' assumptions about employee understanding, generic messaging that fails to address individual needs, and the loss of informal interactions that previously fostered trust.

The guide presents specific diagnostic tools and daily practices for rebuilding trust, including a five-minute daily practice for reconnecting with team members and structured approaches for addressing past leadership failures. It emphasizes the importance of micro-acknowledgments – brief, specific recognitions that take less than 30 seconds to deliver – as essential components of trust rebuilding.

For organizations experiencing disengagement symptoms such as employees avoiding eye contact, muting cameras, or limiting communication, the book provides a 90-day trust transformation plan. This structured approach focuses on eliminating trust-damaging behaviors, establishing new communication patterns, and creating sustainable systems for ongoing trust maintenance.

The publication also addresses toxic workplace patterns that undermine leadership credibility, including blame-seeking, information hoarding, perfectionism, favoritism, crisis addiction, conflict avoidance, and micromanagement. It provides strategies for creating psychological safety within teams and managing resistant team members during culture transformation efforts.

The book emphasizes that trust rebuilding requires consistent, small actions rather than grand gestures, with most significant improvements occurring within three to six months of implementing the recommended strategies. It includes templates for common communication situations, frameworks for difficult conversations, and metrics for tracking trust momentum indicators.

About Tom McQueen

Tom McQueen is an author focused on leadership development and organizational trust. His latest book, "CLUELESS: The Tragic State of Leadership in Business Today (And What To Do About It!)" provides practical strategies for rebuilding trust in modern workplaces. Additional information about the author is available at www.tommcqueenbooks.com.



