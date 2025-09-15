Investing in Hamilton’s roads and community

The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Sherman Avenue North from Cannon Street East to Burlington Street East

(Ward 3)

Dates: September 29 to October 5, 2025.

Type of work: Milling and resurfacing of Sherman Avenue North.

Impact: Sherman Avenue North will be closed nightly from 6 pm to 6 am.

Reason: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project.

Access: Local access will be temporarily closed. Transit will be detoured. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

Details:

These dates are weather dependent.

In the event of a rain day and cancellation, the works will continue into the following week.

More info: www.hamilton.ca/WilsonShermanImprovements

Intersection of York Boulevard and Locke Street North (Ward 1)

Dates: Stage 1: September 18 to September 22, 2025. Stage 2: September 23 to September 26, 2025

Type of work: Reconstruction of the intersection.

Impact: No through traffic on Locke Street North. York Boulevard will remain open but be restricted to one lane westbound.

Reason: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project.

Access: Transit will be detoured. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

Stage 1:

Locke Street North will be closed from York Blvd. to Florence Street.

Stage 2:

Westbound traffic will not be able to travel north (turn left) onto Locke Street.

Eastbound traffic will not be able to travel south (turn left) onto Locke Street.

Details: These dates are subject to weather conditions. In the event of a cancellation, the works will be moved to the following weekend.

More info: www.hamilton.ca/YorkCannonImprovements

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting https://www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.