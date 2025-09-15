Submit Release
Nominee for the Commission on Ethics

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Executive Chamber’s latest nominee to the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. In accordance with the Independent Review Committee's procedures, the public will have seven business days to provide comments on the nominee. The nominee will then be presented to the Independent Review Committee, which is composed of the deans of New York’s law schools, for review of her qualifications to serve on the Commission.

“The Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government is a crucial body to hold government accountable and increase transparency,” Governor Hochul said. “I am pleased to nominate Linda Scott for the Committee's review and look forward to continuing our work to restore trust in government.”

Linda Scott has been nominated to serve on the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. Scott has been the Managing Director/Associate Corporate Secretary at JPMorgan Chase for 11 years, ending in 2024. In this role, she was responsible for shareholder outreach, board advisory and policy development. Prior to that, she was the Executive Partner/Managing Director at Governance For Owners. She also served as the Director of Investor Affairs of the NYS Common Retirement Fund for the Office of the New York State Comptroller. Scott received her B.A. in American Studies from Trinity College in Connecticut and her M.A. in African-American Studies from Yale University.

