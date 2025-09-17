The Historic Traveler Launches 'The Hot 25 Historic Novels' Monthly List, Tracking Top New Titles

About

The Historic Traveler is a unique online destination for history lovers offering article features, travel resources, an 80-page digital magazine, and stunning photo galleries, alongside carefully curated recommendations for historical novels, history books, biographies, films, museums, and more that illuminate history’s most treasured stories. Dig deeper with The Historic Traveler International, a membership created to provide exclusive resources and a dynamic network of like-minded historic travelers and readers, found nowhere else. As a member, you’ll gain access to one-of-a-kind directories, our book club and forum, special features such as interviews with historic travel experts and authors, news updates and a complimentary concierge service for travel booking. In the near future, members will also have the opportunity to join Historic Traveler-in-Chief, Jackie Lapin, on curated historic travel excursions. Directories include: ● The world’s most comprehensive directory of historic novels, mysteries and history books by country, state or city ● The world’s first directory of historic TV dramas and where you can find them on broadcast or streaming. ● A directory of thousands of historic hotels, inns and B&Bs internationally and in the U.S. ● A curated list of history-centric films by era ● A wide-ranging directory of historical museums ● A directory of historic restaurants around the world coming soon ● The Historic Traveler Hot 25 Historic Novels Monthly List Access to our membership community is completely complimentary. Join us today by visiting www.TheHistoricTraveler.com/members and also receive the twice monthly newsletter with the latest news, book reviews and info!

The Historic Traveler Blog and Membership Alliance