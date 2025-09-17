The Historic Traveler Launches 'The Hot 25 Historic Novels' Monthly List, Tracking Top New Titles
A Must-Check List for History Lovers and Historic Novel Readers Everywhere
This dynamic monthly list spotlights the very best in new releases and top-selling titles in the world of historic fiction. Whether it’s a sweeping saga set in ancient Rome, an intimate tale unfolding in Tudor England, or a riveting drama of 19th-century intrigue, The Hot 25 is your one-stop resource to discover what’s new, what’s climbing the charts, and what every historic reader is buzzing about.
You’ll find such authors as: Ken Follett, Marie Benedict, Fiona Davis, Kate Quinn, Kristin Hannah, Phillipa Gregory, Tracy Chevalier, Sarah Penner, Madeline Martin, Sophie Perinot, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Ben Kane, Jeffrey Blount, Susan Meissner, A.M. Stuart, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Kate Morton, Alice Hoffman, Elodie Harper, Lauren Groff, Allison Weir, Maggie O’Farrell, Isabel Allende, Jodi Taylor, Wilbur Smith and more.
“Readers who love historic novels are always hungry for the next book that will transport them,” says Jackie Lapin, founder of The Historic Traveler. “The Hot 25 is designed to be that indispensable guide—where history lovers can find the novels that are making waves this month, and check back often for fresh discoveries. It’s innovative, it’s fun, and it gives our audience exactly what they’re craving.”
Updated monthly, the list will feature:
• Brand new launches from acclaimed and debut authors
• Top charting favorites that readers can’t stop talking about
• A full description of each book
• Direct links to purchase
The Historic Traveler Hot 25 Historic Novels List is now live at https://pages.thehistorictraveler.com/bookshop/hot-25 and will quickly become an essential stop for history fans who want to keep their bookshelves—and imaginations—filled with the latest and greatest.
Sign up for the free membership at www.TheHistoricTraveler.com/members and you will receive a newsletter each month with highlights and a link to the new books on The Hot 25.
“Anyone who loves historic novels should make a habit of checking the Hot 25 every month,” adds Lapin. “You’ll always find something inspiring, immersive, and utterly irresistible.”
