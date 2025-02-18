Calling History, Travel & Historic Novel Lovers! The Historic Traveler Showcases Historic Localities & Recommeded Books

The Historic Traveler Blog & Membership Alliance The Historic Traveler Home Page Featuring Blog and More Historic Traveler Host and Blogger, Jackie Lapin

Historic Traveler Blog marries profiles of historic locations to books bringing history to life. Historic Traveler International goes deeper for history lovers.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE,, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calling both real and armchair travelers who are passionate about history!Launching today, The Historic Traveler is a unique blog and community that combines stunning photos and lively descriptions of historic locations around the world, coupled with recommendations for historic novels, mysteries, histories and biographies that illuminate what it would have been like to live there. Host Jackie Lapin shares her passion twice weekly with highlights from the more than 500 localities she has visited and photographed.“I have been photographing fascinating cities, villages and historic landmarks for decades and it’s time to share my knowledge, photos and my favorite books with people like me, who can’t get enough of imagining what these places must have been like in their prime,” says Lapin, a successful serial entrepreneur, award-winning author and former journalist with such publications as the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and Detroit Free Press. “But I wanted also to provide a place where history, travel and historic novel lovers can gather with like-minded people and get more resources to feed their passion.”Therefore, The Historic Traveler also introduces Historic Traveler International , the membership community and alliance that goes deeper! Enthusiasts joining Historic Traveler International can take advantage of these one-of-a-kind benefits:● The stunning quarterly digital magazine The Historic Traveler with a treasure of information in every issue, divided into separate sections on historic localities and the people of history – and on books. Read, dream or plan!● The world’s most comprehensive directory of historic novels, mysteries and history books by country or region.● The world’s first directory of historic hotels, inns and B&Bs internationally and in the U.S.● The world’s first directory of historic TV dramas and where you can find them on broadcast or streaming.● A full array of travel discounts—some available nowhere else!● A book club dedicated to history buffs!● A book swap to refresh your library at no cost (except shipping)!● A monthly community meeting with other historic travel enthusiasts and a community chat room. Here you’ll also see announcements for exclusive specials, free gifts, deals etc.!● A matching resource for people who are looking for traveling companions.● Interviews with leading experts and authors.● Specialty books of themed photo collections.● A gallery of gorgeous photos of historic places and cities for viewing, purchase or posters.● Ongoing news about travel opportunities to historic places.● ….and More!“This is the first community that caters to both the traveler and the reader,” says Lapin. “We give you the chance to immerse yourself in history and share your excitement and discoveries with others, while finding travel deals catering to the history lover!”Membership is $19.97 US per month. Go to www.TheHistoricTraveler.com/member to discover, read and connect!Those joining by March 31 are also be entered into a drawing to win an 8 Day / 7 Night Resort Condo Stay at Historic Williamsburg, VA – provided by Historic Traveler’s travel partner Elevate Travel X -- a $2000 value! (Airfare not included.)# # #The Historic TravelerThe Historic Traveler is a unique blog for history lovers that combines stunning photos and lively descriptions of historic locations around the world, coupled with recommendations for historic novels, mysteries, histories and biographies that illuminate what it would have been like to live there. Host Jackie Lapin shares her passion twice weekly with highlights from the more than 500 localities she has visited and photographed. Historic Traveler International is the membership community and alliance that goes deeper -- with a dozen resources for history lovers and historic readers offered nowhere else! Go to www.TheHistoricTraveler.com

