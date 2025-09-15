N.C. State Fair announces 2025 Farm Families of the Day

The “Farm Family of the Day” program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, is returning for its fifth year to recognize and celebrate more of our state’s rich agricultural heritage and the farm families that are behind our $111.1 billion agriculture and agribusiness industry.

The eleven farm families were nominated either by family or community members for their hard work and dedication to our state’s No. 1 industry, as well as their overall love for the N.C. State Fair. The lucky winners were chosen at random. Each farm family is assigned a specific day of the 2025 N.C. State Fair, taking place Oct. 16-26, where they will be honored through public address announcements and on-grounds signage, as well as features on both the N.C. State Fair and the NCDA&CS blogs and social media platforms. Follow along on those outlets to learn about each farm and what made them stand-out candidates for this year’s Farm Family of the Day program. Each family also received an N.C. State Fair prize pack, including fair tickets to use on any day of their choosing. Congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to seeing you at the 2025 N.C. State Fair!

The 2025 N.C. Farm Families are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 16: Barham Family Farms of Wake Forest

Friday, Oct. 17: Double R Cattle Services of Hillsborough

Saturday, Oct. 18: Ruby Brown Farm LLC of Leicester

Sunday, Oct. 19: Crooked Creek Farm of Stokes County

Monday, Oct. 20: Ronnie Moore’s Fruits & Veggies of Newton Grove

Tuesday, Oct. 21: G.M. Langdon Family Farm LLC of Angier

Wednesday, Oct. 22: Jordan Lake Christmas Tree Farm of Apex

Thursday, Oct. 23: Miracle Farm of Whitakers

Friday, Oct. 24: E.B. Harris Livestock of Warrenton

Saturday, Oct. 25: Worley Honey Farm of Leicester

Sunday, Oct. 26: Clapp Farm of Siler City

“From the start, the State Fair was a platform to promote the understanding of new agricultural practices and technology. Today, one of agriculture’s biggest challenges is helping people make the connection between farming and the food they enjoy,” said N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Farm families tell that story the best because they are out there every day working hard to grow the food, fiber and fuel we need. We look forward to recognizing these eleven farm families at the 2025 N.C. State Fair.”

The 2025 N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 16-26 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors, and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.

