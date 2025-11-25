Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to meet Dec. 2

WHO/WHAT: The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund will hold an advisory committee meeting to:

Review the trust fund budget and open contracts.

Hear trust fund reports on open conservation easement projects; county program maps and updates; grant monitoring and stewardship updates; and an easement status report involving recent and upcoming closings.

Receive program updates on the program calendar, rules, local partnerships, and federal partnerships with the military and USDA.

Hear an update on Cycle 19 grant applications.

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building

2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh

The public may also join in on the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 561 488 700, followed by the # key.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund supports the farming, forestry and horticulture communities within the agriculture industry, purchasing agricultural conservation easements, funding public and private enterprise programs to promote profitable and sustainable family farms, and providing funding for conservation easements targeted at the active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products.