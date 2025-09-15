Directable Eliminates $5,000 Setup Fee in Exclusive Digital Signage Promotion for Franchises & Multi-Outlet Enterprises

Directable Logo

Low cost makes digital signage accessible to rapidly growing enterpises

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Directable, a leading provider of digital signage solutions, announced today a limited-time promotion designed to remove the biggest barrier to network-wide signage adoption: the upfront setup cost. For all new franchise and multi-outlet enterprise customers who sign up before October 31, 2025, Directable will waive its standard $5,000 headquarters setup fee.

In addition, Directable is offering a complimentary 30-day pilot program for headquarters and two locations. This hands-on trial allows decision-makers to test the system in a real-world environment, experience seamless central control, and see firsthand how digital signage can boost sales, improve branding consistency, and streamline operations—before making any long-term commitment.

“Every multi-location business deserves professional digital signage that’s affordable, scalable, and easy to manage,” said Jack Norton, Franchise Business Manager at Directable. “By removing the setup fee and including a free pilot, we’re making it simpler than ever for franchise networks and enterprise groups to adopt a solution that drives measurable impact across their locations.”

A Platform Built for Franchises & Enterprises

Directable was purpose-built for organizations with multiple outlets—whether company-owned or franchisee-operated. The platform delivers:

-Centralized control – Manage content and branding across all locations from a single dashboard.

-Scalable deployment – Add new stores and franchisees with ease.

-Real-time updates – Instantly push menus, promotions, and brand messaging network-wide.

Businesses across food service, fitness, retail, and hospitality rely on Directable to keep customers engaged, maintain consistent branding, and reduce the friction of outdated communication methods.

About Directable

Directable is a top provider of digital signage solutions, helping businesses of all sizes—from single stores to global franchise systems—communicate more effectively with customers and employees. Built for simplicity and scalability, Directable’s platform powers everything from menu boards and promotions to corporate communications and brand messaging.

