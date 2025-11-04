Directable Digital Signage Launches New Canva App With Frictionless Signup

Directable

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Directable, the cloud-based digital signage platform, today announced the release of its new Directable Signage Canva application—now featuring a frictionless signup experience that lets Canva users start publishing to their screens without a traditional login prompt or account creation flow. With Canva’s frictionless authentication pattern, the app can securely remember user context and let customers try the integration immediately, delaying any manual sign-in until it’s actually needed.

Directable’s new Canva app is designed to remove setup barriers for designers and operators. Users can create content in Canva and publish directly to any number of screens in just a few clicks—no context switching, and no extra forms to fill out at the start. The app is available now in the Canva App Marketplace. The new app also works with the Canva mobile so designers can do updates directly from their phone.

Why Frictionless Matters

*Instant start, fewer interruptions. Canva’s frictionless authentication approach enables apps to retain necessary user context without sending people through a login screen first—so they can try the integration right away.

*Only authenticate when it’s useful. If and when deeper account access is required (e.g., connecting external services with OAuth), the app can prompt at that moment—reducing drop-off and keeping the first-run experience smooth.

*Built for Canva creators. The new Directable Signage app aligns with Canva’s recommended authentication design guidelines for a streamlined, consistent user journey.

What’s New for Digital Signage Teams

*Create in Canva, publish to screens. Send designs straight from Canva to TVs and digital displays running on affordable Fire TV sticks or Google/Android TVs.

*Real-time updates. Edit a design in Canva and see changes reflected on your screens—ideal for menus, promos, events, and time-sensitive messaging.

“Designers want to create—not battle logins,” said James Bratsanos, co-founder of Directable. “By pairing Canva’s frictionless authentication with Directable’s screen management, we’ve eliminated the biggest hurdle in trying digital signage from Canva: getting started. Now, creators can publish to a live screen in minutes, then sign in only when it adds value.”

Availability

The Directable Signage app with frictionless signup is available now in the Canva App Marketplace for all Canva users. Inside Canva, search for Directable Signage to install and start publishing. Directable runs on Amazon Fire TVs and Signage sticks plus Google TV and Android devices. By publishing a Canva design with a few clicks to a television, digital signage has never been easier at an affordable price point.

About Canva

Canva is a visual communication platform used by millions worldwide to design everything from social posts to presentations—supported by an extensive library of templates, graphics, and tools that make professional design accessible to everyone.

About Directable

Founded in 2012, Directable is a cloud-based digital signage solution that helps businesses manage and update screens across one or thousands of locations in real time. We cater to franchise organizations, multi-outlet businesses, and enterprise customers, powering engaging, on-brand communications for restaurants, retail, hospitality, corporate workplaces, and more.

