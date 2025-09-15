MobiMyTravel – An Invitation based Travel Savings & Loyalty Platform

An invitation based travel savings and loyalty platform for private club members

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MobiMyTravel – An Invitation based Travel Savings & Loyalty PlatformMobiCom America Inc. proudly announces the official launch of MobiMyTravel, an invitation based next-generation travel booking platform offering unbeatable savings and rewards at millions of hotels and resorts, worldwide. Combining powerful technology with curated experiences, MobiMyTravel aims to become the all-in-one hub for smart, seamless, and rewarding travel across hotels, resorts, cruises, flights, car rentals, and activities."Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B — it’s about smart travel with access to unbeatable savings on hotels, resorts, cruises, car rentals, and activities, while earning loyalty points and rewards that surpass any other offer” said Rathan Kumar, Founder & CEO of MobiCom America Inc. "With MobiMyTravel, we’re creating a platform that offers bigger savings and greater rewards – unlocking unbeatable deals for our users."Key Features of MobiMyTravel:• Potential savings of 60% or more - explore 3 million hotels and resorts worldwide• Guaranteed 2% as Loyalty Points on Every Hotel, Resort, Cruise, Car Rental or Activities Booking.• Flights, hotels, experiences, and transportation all in one seamless interface.With this launch, MobiCom America Inc. continues to innovate in the lifestyle sector, complementing the affluent lifestyle offering travelers a smarter way to explore the globe.About MobiCom America Inc.MobiCom America Inc. delivers member engagement services to the world’s most prestigious Platinum Clubsand private clubs through PlatinumClubNet and PrivateClubWorld. These platforms primarily provide a seamless global private club access benefit to their members, breaking the barriers of the antiquated reciprocity-driven inter-club access process. Through its brand, MobiMyTravel , MobiCom is redefining travel savings and rewards — one journey at a time.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Marshneil Pachori, Cofounder & Chief Customer OfficerEmail: marshneil@mobicom.com Phone: (469)486-2336 Website: www.mobimytravel.com

