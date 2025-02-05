Clubessential and MobiCom enter agreement for Integrated Member Functionality

Global Private Club Access

Clubessential enters into an agreement with MobiCom for a seamless SSO and Rostersync for an integrated member functionality for private clubs

We are excited to offer a single sign-on based access to our platforms to private clubs using Clubessential, making this integrated functionality a seamless experience both for the club and the member” — Rathan Kumar

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clubessential has entered an agreement with MobiCom to provide a seamless access experience between Clubessential’s private club Membership Websites and Next Generation Mobile App and MobiCom’s product platforms, PlatinumClubNet and PrivateClubWorld . This integration will allow for Single Sign-On between the Clubessential website/apps to PlatinumClubNet or PrivateClubWorld, enabling an integrated functionality- enhancing the experience, and making it even more streamlined and efficient for the user. Membership data will also be transferred from Clubessential to MobiCom.'We are excited to offer a single sign-on based access to our platforms to private clubs using Clubessential software, making this integrated functionality a seamless experience both for the club and the members' said Rathan Kumar, Founder & CEO of MobiCom.About ClubessentialClubessential is the leading provider of membership and club management solutions to country, golf, city, yacht, and other private clubs. With more than 20 years of smart solutioning, including its comprehensive next generation suite, the award-winning Clubessential software provides the next generation of club leaders with a full suite of integrated technology. Clubessential is known for delivering industry leading, comprehensive solutions through the Essential Suite offering website, mobile apps, accounting, tee-times, reservations, POS, CRM, single-source payment solutions, and other tools that enable more than 1,300 private clubs to make smart decisions and deliver exceptional member experiences, building stronger clubs to recruit, engage and retain members for life.About MobiComMobiCom has orchestrated an exclusive network of Platinum Clubs worldwide through its product platform, PlatinumClubNet™ enabling members of Platinum Clubs request access to other Platinum Club on its network, without any reciprocity obligations for the home club. MobiCom also provides a reciprocity management system enabling a real-time and seamless access to existing reciprocal club networks of a private club for its members, through PrivateClubWorld™. These platforms enable validated members of private club’s request access directly to another private club when they travel, relieving all the pain points of inbound and outbound request management and its related operations.

