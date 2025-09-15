Boman Group Taps ShareCRM to Accelerate China and Asia Expansion

Boman Group has announced ShareCRM as its strategic technology partner to drive its digital transformation and accelerate its expansion across Asia.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boman Group, a premier Australia-founded financial services firm, has announced ShareCRM as its strategic technology partner to drive its ambitious digital transformation and accelerate its expansion across China and the broader Asia region.

Since its founding in 2011 in Melbourne, Boman Group has established a strong reputation for providing comprehensive wealth management, corporate finance, M&A advisory, and global listing services, with a specialized focus on technology, healthcare, and ESG investments. The Group holds core financial licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore and is rapidly growing its presence in Asia, with China identified as a critical market for future growth.

“China’s economy, the world’s second largest, is growing at an estimated 5% annually and is expected to become the largest within the next few decades,” said Eric Gao, Founder and CEO of Boman Group. “Its vast market, coupled with unparalleled innovation and talent, presents enormous opportunities. Entering China at this pivotal moment — amid breakthroughs in AI, robotics, and digitalization — positions Boman Group at the forefront of an emerging industrial revolution.”

Prior to collaborating with ShareCRM, Boman Group utilized a different CRM system but sought a more agile, intelligent platform aligned with its evolving business needs.

“ShareCRM outperforms our previous solutions in agility, cost efficiency, and AI-driven insights,” Eric explained. “A robust CRM is vital to our operations—from managing client and partner data to empowering strategic decision-making. ShareCRM’s advanced analytics and AI capabilities enhance our understanding of client needs, streamline internal workflows, and reduce communication and operational expenses.”

The selection followed a series of successful pilot programs demonstrating clear advantages. “Beyond an exceptional product, the ShareCRM team’s responsiveness, flexibility, and proactive approach have been invaluable in offering innovative solutions,” he added.

Since adopting ShareCRM, Boman Group has realized significant gains:

- A 35% increase in CRM data input and quality

- A 70% improvement in decision-making efficiency

- Projected operational cost savings of 15%

“These outcomes validate our decision and highlight the platform’s strong adoption across teams—testament to ShareCRM’s superior user experience and tangible value,” Eric said.

Digitalization is central to Boman Group’s strategic growth in China. As one of the world’s most digitalized economies, China’s mobile-first, data-driven ecosystem—from payments to business collaboration platforms—requires a locally integrated approach. Partnering with ShareCRM, which offers seamless integration with Chinese platforms such as WeChat and WeCom, enables Boman Group to leverage digital footprints, optimize marketing, and convert data into business expansion.

Established in 2011, the Boman Group is a fully licensed financial services provider specialising in wealth management for high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Headquartered in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Hong Kong, and mainland China, the firm manages over $860 million in funds. Its focus spans technology, healthcare, and ESG sectors. The group also owns ALLFIN, a prominent Chinese-language investment research platform with a global following of over 300,000.

ShareCRM is a leading AI-powered CRM SaaS platform originated in Asia, now rapidly expanding across Asia and North America. Trusted by over 6000 mid-to-large enterprise customers in manufacturing, high tech, and consumer goods industries, ShareCRM combines regional expertise with global scalability.

