ShareCRM Lands on Lark, Empowering Unified Customer and Team Success

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareCRM, a leading innovator in customer relationship management solutions, today announced its official integration with Lark's ecosystem through inclusion in the Lark App Directory, marking a significant milestone as the first enterprise-grade CRM platform natively integrated with Lark’s award-winning collaboration suite.

This integration bridges the gap between customer-facing operations and internal team collaboration, empowering businesses to manage customer relationships and team productivity in a single, unified environment. With ShareCRM now accessible directly within Lark’s interface, users can eliminate the inefficiencies of switching between applications and enjoy real-time synchronization of customer interactions across departments and teams.

"Breaking down silos between customer data and team collaboration is the holy grail for modern businesses," said Mark Dembitz, General Manager of Lark APAC. "ShareCRM - Lark integration delivers this seamlessly - whether a sales rep needs customer context during a Lark Meet call, or a support agent must escalate issues to cross-functional teams."

Designed for global scalability, ShareCRM supports seamless multinational deployments with localized interfaces, including full support for Southeast Asian markets. Its robust cloud infrastructure hosted in AWS Singapore, Frankfurt and North America centers ensures high performance, low latency, and compliance with international data protection standards—making it ideal for cross-border operations.

With this integration, users can access ShareCRM’s full suite of CRM capabilities—from marketing automation and sales management to customer service—all from within Lark. This ensures that every stakeholder, from frontline agents to executive leadership, can collaborate with full visibility into customer interactions, driving faster decision-making and more consistent customer experiences.

ShareCRM is currently offering Lark users a 15-day premium trial with full feature access. Early adopters will also receive priority onboarding to help teams maximize value quickly.

