Squeaky clean for surgery success

At the VA Augusta Health Care System (VAAHCS), a team of 24 works hard to clean and prepare over 10,000 tools each month, keeping everything germ-free to ensure every surgery goes smoothly.

“By meticulously cleaning and sterilizing medical instruments and devices in accordance with manufacturer instructions and VHA protocols, Sterile Processing Services (SPS) ensures that medical procedures are conducted with the highest standards of care and safety,” said Rebecca Stroda, chief nurse of Sterile Processing.

Recent commendations from the VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) audit team underscore the dedication of SPS team to maintaining the highest standards of operation.

“During the latest site visit, several key highlights were observed, setting VAAHCS apart as a model for Sterile Processing excellence within the VISN 7,” said Stroda.

The journey from surgery to sterilization

CensiTrac (CT), an innovative program under the leadership of Roger Sullivan, the CT coordinator, is a comprehensive surgical asset management solution to help track, identify and manage surgical instruments throughout the cleaning and sterilization process.

“The system brings a sense of confidence when it comes to processing because it not only tells you what an instrument is, and what service it belongs to, but also how it needs to be sterilized,” said Sullivan. “CT keeps track of how many times each arm was used and lets us know when we to remove that instrument from service.”

Recognition and continued excellence

VAAHCS’s innovative practices and commitment to excellence not only ensure the safety and effectiveness of medical procedures but sets a standard of excellence for others to follow. Sullivan has been asked by other VA SPS sites across the region to help them improve their use of the CT System.

By optimizing cutting-edge tools like CT, VAAHCS’s SPS demonstrate the transformative impact of innovation and leadership in health care. As health care continues to evolve, VAAHCS remains at the forefront, exemplifying the best practices in sterile processing.

“Every instrument we process contributes to safe surgeries and better patient outcomes,” said Sullivan. “We are often behind the scenes, but we are the most critical link when it comes to patient care. The pride of knowing that surgeries run smoothly because of your work is deeply rewarding.”