OSCE and the National Anticorruption Center create a platform for dialogue on integrity and anti-corruption in the education sector in Moldova

On 15 September, the OSCE, in partnership with the National Anticorruption Center (NAC) of Moldova, organized the newest edition of the “Anti-Corruption Café” – an open dialogue platform aimed at promoting integrity and transparency in Moldova.

The event brought together representatives of the Ministry of Education, NAC, and forty-five anti-corruption volunteers and young people for a discussion on how to enhance integrity within the education system. Young attendees actively contributed by posing questions and sharing their views with institutional representatives.

Key topics included strategies to prevent informal payments in schools and universities, ensuring fair and transparent examination processes, and strengthening the involvement of parents and communities in fostering a culture of integrity. Officials from the Ministry and NAC also presented ongoing and planned anti-corruption measures, offering insights into how policies are being implemented to improve transparency and accountability in the education sector.

The second part of the event featured a “Pro-Integrity Test” – an interactive quiz designed to assess and deepen the participants’ knowledge of integrity-related issues. The activity aimed to raise awareness in a dynamic and engaging way, while reinforcing key messages about personal responsibility in the fight against corruption.

This edition of the “Anti-Corruption Café” was implemented within the framework of the OSCE extra-budgetary project “Supporting anti-corruption efforts of the Government of Moldova”, funded by France, Germany, Italy and Romania.