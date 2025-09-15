National Stepfamily Day: Parenting Expert Richard Ramos Says Forget Bad Moms and Step Brothers; Here’s What Really Works

Richard Ramos, Author of , The Art of Stepparenting: How to Blend Families Without Tearing Them Apart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 16 marks National Stepfamily Day, and parenting expert Richard Ramos is urging families to look beyond Hollywood’s glossy portrayals of blended life and embrace lessons rooted in leadership, consistency, and long-term support.Every day, 2,300 new stepfamilies form across America, yet 62 percent end in separation. From Bad Moms to Daddy’s Home, Step Brothers, and Stepmom, Hollywood has given us plenty of laughs and larger-than-life moments, but real families face challenges that can’t be wrapped up in 90 minutes.“I know Will Ferrell made us laugh and Mark Wahlberg made it look easy, but stepparenting isn’t about playing a part,” Richard says. “It’s about showing up with emotional intelligence, consistency, and the courage to build connections where there has been loss or distance.”There are an estimated 29 million stepfamilies in the U.S. According to Richard, a stepfather himself and founder of Parents on a Mission (POM), these families don’t need another montage or impossible standards to follow. They need a method. His Parents on a Mission program provides proven tools to help parents lead with authority, discipline, and love, shaping responsible, confident young people. Richard’s work has been recognized by the White House, the U.S. Congress, and international organizations for its impact on families and communities.“From The Brady Bunch to Modern Family, and even the comedy chaos of Bad Moms, we’ve seen blended families turned into neat storylines with tidy resolutions,” Richard continues. “The thing is, real families face eye rolls, silence at the dinner table, and the quiet ache of not knowing where you stand. That’s the truth millions live with, and it’s why leadership matters.”His new book, The Art of Stepparenting : How to Blend Families Without Tearing Them Apart, offers a practical framework for navigating the emotional and relational realities of stepfamily life. With a foreword by Jack Canfield, Richard's mentor and author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, the chapters include:• Building trust in a house that feels divided• Navigating discipline when you’re not the biological parent• Managing loyalty binds and challenging ex dynamics• Protecting your relationship while raising someone else’s children"With deep insight and empathy, Richard's book provides a roadmap for navigating the complexities of stepparenting. His guidance is not only practical but deeply transformational, empowering stepparents to lead with love, patience, and resilience. If you’re blending a family, or come from one like I do, this book will be a trusted companion and guide," says Richard Paul Morales, Executive Director of Latino Coalition for Community Leadership.Richard concludes: “Stepparents need more than sentiment or an escape into the comfort of a movie theater. They need real strategies, space to grow, and someone to remind them they’re not failing just because it’s hard. I wrote this book for the nights I didn’t want to walk back through the door, when love didn’t feel enough. I hope the words in these pages offer comfort and encouragement not only on National Stepfamily Day, but every day.”The Art of Stepparenting is available and for more information, visit Richard Ramos https://www.richardrramos.com

