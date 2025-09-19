Kicking Money Misery Into Touch: Devin Toner, askpaul & Fairstone Ireland Back WE Believe to Support Women in Business

WE Believe: Future Funded – Beyond the Balance Sheet

This is about giving women control of money and confidence in their futures, so they can stop circling in fear. It's about making sure future generations of women don't just survive, they thrive.” — Aislíng Owens Nash

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 2–3 October, at the CityNorth Hotel in Gormanstown, WE Believe: Future Funded – Beyond the Balance Sheet , will give women the tools, education, and confidence they need to move from financial fear to financial freedom.This two-day business experience is set to tackle one of the biggest barriers facing women in business: money.With money worries weighing heavily on women entrepreneurs in Ireland and beyond, the need for real-world solutions has never been greater.Future Funded, hosted by Aislíng Owens Nash, Regional Head of Mums in Business International , and supported by Devin Toner, ex-rugby player and Head of Partnerships at Fairstone Ireland, which powers askpaul, is set to provide exactly that.According to recent research by AIB, more than half of Irish women entrepreneurs (52 per cent) feel financially insecure, with nearly one-third saying their business would not withstand a financial shock*. Over half said their company would have to shut down entirely if they were unable to work for a period.Devin says, “We’re proud to support a high-trust, women-in-business room that blends strategy with community. The workbook and marketplace presence are a simple way to put helpful solutions in reach, and we're delighted to have Áine Cullen, both a powerhouse woman in business and mother, represent us at this event.”According to the research, while 52 per cent of business owners had sought financial advice for their business and 70 per cent had done so for their personal finances, more than 90 per cent would be interested in having financial advice if it helped their needs, and that's exactly what this event is for.Áine Cullen, a Senior Financial Planner at Fairstone Ireland, is a speaker at WE Believe, and she adds: “Our mission is to simplify money so founders can make confident decisions. WE Believe’s Future Funded theme is a perfect fit, with practical, jargon-free steps that protect both the business and the household’s finances. We're excited to share our philosophy of ‘protect, grow, replace’ with the community.”Alongside its workshops, the event will raise funds for Hopefull Handbags Global, the nonprofit supporting women and children escaping domestic abuse. Activities include book sales, raffles, and branded merchandise, while VIP ticket holders will have the chance to book a mini brand shoot with photographer Sanda Semeika, with proceeds donated to the charity."The balance sheet never tells the full story, and having the support of Devin, Fairstone Ireland and askpaul gives us the opportunity to not only tell it, but address it," comments Aislíng. "It doesn't show the unpaid hours, the undercharging, or the financial fear that so many women carry. Future Funded is about rewriting that story, giving women access to the knowledge, clarity, and scaffolding they need to grow without limits.""This is about more than business," concludes Aislíng. "This is about giving women control of money and confidence in their futures, so they can stop circling in fear. It's about making sure future generations of women don't just survive, they thrive.”General admission tickets are €125. VIP tickets, available through the WE Believe team and speakers, are €195 full price, with limited availability.Bookings can be made at WE Believe: Future Funded – Beyond the Balance Sheet. WE Believe is more than an event series. It’s a movement created by Aislíng Owens Nash as part of her role as Regional Head Networking Leader for Ireland and Northern Ireland with Mums in Business International, and it's about rewriting the rules of business visibility and strategy for women everywhere.MIB International is a global network that empowers women to succeed in business through innovative training, collaborative events, and inclusive opportunities for growth. Leona Burton is the founder and CEO of MIB International, the largest global network providing training, education, and child-friendly networking opportunities for women.For interviews, sponsorship opportunities, or media passes, contact: Natalie Trice at natalietrice@natalietrice.co.uk

