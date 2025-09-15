Learn to use deer tallow at a free event in Hannibal Oct. 7

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a free event Oct. 7 at MDC’s Hannibal Office to learn how to use deer tallow. Historically, many parts of harvested deer were used for survival. From meat for consumption to candle making from the tallow, every usable part of a harvested deer was carefully conserved. Participants of this event will learn how to convert deer fat into soothing heel balm and candles in the same manner our ancestors used.

This hands-on workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. will demonstrate techniques for tallow conversion. MDC staff will provide some deer fat for the demonstration, but participants are invited to bring fat from the deer they had previously harvested to the event. To collect the tallow, skin your deer and remove the hard, waxy fat from the back of the deer and around the kidneys. Once the fat has been removed, freeze it. Should there be enough fat available at this event, participants will be able to take home samples of the products they created. They will also be sent home with a recipe handout with directions on how to create heel balm, body butter, candles, and fire starters.

This event is designed for participants ages 14 and older. Registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okQ. Questions about the event can be directed to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Hannibal Office is located at 8965 HWY 36 Suite 1.