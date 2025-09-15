RV & Boat Storage Reaches Crisis Levels, Signaling Entrepreneurs To Pounce on Booming Opportunity

Most RV and boat owners prefer to store their rigs in covered storage.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The gap between RV and boat storage demand and supply continues to widen as inventory of outdoor recreational vehicles increases, but development of professionally operated storage space lags severely behind. Toy Storage Nation , the nation’s No. 1 media-education brand targeting nontraditional storage opportunities, aims to bridge the gap through its Dallas RV & Boat Storage Workshop , Sept. 26, 2025.The accelerated one-day educational event covers all aspects of developing, investing and operating RV and boat storage facilities, the rising star in the storage industry, while also introducing entrepreneurs to profiting within growing truck parking, flex space and commercial/industry storage subsectors.Toy Storage Nation research indicates five times the supply of RV and boat storage space is needed to meet demand, factoring in how many households currently own an RV or boat (nearly 25 million), the number of existing RV/boat storage facilities (less than 2,000, according to Yardi Matrix), and data on shipments of RVs and boats to dealerships. The RV Industry Association recently reported that shipment of recreational vehicles–including motorhomes, fifth-wheel and trailer campers–will peak at approximately 337,000 units this year, with 2026 shipments expected to reach up to 366,100. Simultaneously, although boat sales have slowed somewhat in the past year, a total of 64,883 new boats were sold in the 12 months preceding April 2025, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.The opportunity for entrepreneurs to profit in the RV and boat storage compounds exponentially as housing developments pop up coast-to-coast but increasing numbers of HOAs nationwide restrict homeowners and renters from storing oversized recreational vehicles in backyards and driveways.“All data indicates that RV and boat storage is where self-storage was 25 to 30 years ago,” says Toy Storage Nation Founder Troy Bix, one of the most widely recognized, experienced and respected industry pioneers. “That means there’s a lot of opportunities for entrepreneurs to profit in toy storage just like they have in self-storage, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry.”Predictions for high growth in RV and boat storage are confirmed by data disseminated by Yardi Matrix, one of the few organizations tracking specific market growth and revealed that less than 70 RV/boat storage developments were underway in 2025. “And yet, if you do the math, we probably need nearly 70 projects to be developed monthly to meet demand,” adds Bix.“It’s well documented that there’s a shortage of secure storage options. HOA restrictions and local ordinances on RV parking create an unmet demand in many markets across the U.S.,” explains Phil DeGrassia, president of the RV Dealers Association. “Consumer studies have shown that storage shortages can delay or deter purchases, especially for larger units – so storage shortages can be a barrier to ownership and overall RV industry growth.”Many experts within the storage industry have raised concerns about oversaturation of traditional self-storage in markets across the country, prompting investors to expand portfolios into RV and boat storage. Even more forward-thinking investors are investigating profitability in other emerging alternative storage markets.“Toy Storage Nation is helping to redefine the storage landscape, leaning heavily on the expertise of our advisory board of storage pioneers who have this industry under a high-power microscope,” says TSN President Amy Bix. “These experts present the data and facts throughout nearly a dozen of presentations at the TSN Workshops–covering all angles of RV/boat storage.“We’re also expanding our workshop agenda to focus on the other emerging storage assets–such as truck parking, industrial storage and flex space–to ensure sustainability long in the future,” she adds. “It gives entrepreneurs the biggest bang for the buck.Learn more and register for the Toy Storage Nation workshop at toystoragenation.com.

