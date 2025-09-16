Michael J. Cooper’s Historical Thriller 'The Rabbi’s Knight' Returns in a Newly Revised Edition: Available Now

Michael J. Cooper

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Michael J. Cooper is thrilled to announce that the newly revised edition of his historical thriller, The Rabbi’s Knight, is available now. A prequel to Cooper’s later novels, this edition establishes the foundations of his growing series, centering on two timeless themes: Jerusalem’s Temple Mount and the St. Clair/Sinclair bloodline. Blending meticulous historical research with unexpected twists, the novel offers readers an unforgettable journey through myth, mystery, and faith.

To purchase a copy of the revised edition of The Rabbi's Knight, click here: https://bit.ly/3VeGxhd

“This revised edition of The Rabbi’s Knight serves as the true origin story for my series,” says Cooper. “It lays the groundwork on the Temple Mount and the Sinclair bloodline, tying together seamlessly with the later novels, Crossroads of Empire and Wages of Empire. Writing this book was a lot of fun because it allowed me to bring in fascinating historical figures from a remote historical time--real people about whom very little is known--some almost forgotten by history. I was able to create lives and stories for them, weaving them into the larger narrative.”

Andrew Kaplan, New York Times bestselling author of the Homeland series, adds: “With terrific insights from Kabbalah, the appearance of famous historical characters, and unexpected twists and turns that keep you hooked, The Rabbi’s Knight is an exciting and historically fascinating read.”

Set in 1290 at the twilight of the Crusades, The Rabbi’s Knight follows war-weary Knight Templar Jonathan St. Clair, stationed in the port city of Acre. When he comes into possession of an ancient scroll with a cryptic inscription, he discovers it may hold the key to unlocking the secrets of Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. With time running out and the one man who can decipher the scroll, Rabbi Samuel of Baghdad, targeted for assassination, St. Clair apprentices himself to the rabbi, and together they embark on a perilous journey to Jerusalem.

Hunted by scheming emirs in the service of a bitter enemy, they are aided by a brilliant young scholar, Isaac of Acre; the legendary Scotsman William Wallace; the learned Muslim mathematician and cartographer al-Hasani; and a courageous woman, Zahirah, who hides in a leper colony to escape serving in an emir’s harem. Facing danger at every turn, Rabbi Samuel, St. Clair, and their companions must risk everything to fulfill their shared and sacred destiny as guardians of the Temple Mount.

“The revised edition of The Rabbi’s Knight offers longtime fans a fresh, deeper journey into the story they’ve come to love, while giving new readers an exciting first look at the origins of the series,” Cooper explains. “With updated insights, richer historical context, and carefully woven details, this edition brings the Temple Mount, the Sinclair bloodline, and the fascinating cast of historical figures vividly to life, connecting seamlessly to my later novels and inviting everyone into the world I’ve been building.”

About Michael J. Cooper

Michael J. Cooper is an award-winning author and pediatric cardiologist with a 40+ year career caring for children in Northern California. His work has also included volunteer service in Israel and Palestine, where he provided pediatric cardiology care to children without access to medical services. Born in Berkeley, California, Cooper immigrated to Israel in 1966, living through the final year of Jerusalem as a divided city. Over the next decade, he studied, worked, and trained in medicine at Tel Aviv University, gaining a profound understanding of the region's cultural and political dynamics.

Cooper’s historical fiction novels are informed by these firsthand experiences and his deep interest in history, culture, and spirituality. His series, centered on the St. Clair/Sinclair bloodline and the sacred Temple Mount, includes Wages of Empire, Crossroads of Empire, and the newly revised The Rabbi’s Knight. His work has earned multiple awards, topped Amazon bestseller lists, and is celebrated for strong, multidimensional characters, rich historical settings, and a central message of coexistence and shared humanity.

