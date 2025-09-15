Rubenstein Public Relations Announces Expansion of Senior Team with New Social Media Manager and Senior Writer

Stephanie Dallara and Hannah Mason

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning communications firm, Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) , is pleased to announce two key additions to its team of senior leaders: Stephanie Dallara as Social Media Manager and Hannah Mason as Senior Writer.Expanding the agency’s growing digital team, Stephanie Dallara will lead efforts to enhance RPR’s brand presence across major social media platforms, supporting a broad range of strategic marketing initiatives for both the agency and its clients. Dallara brings extensive experience in social media, public relations, and strategic communications, with a background collaborating with brands spanning real estate, technology, health and wellness, and lifestyle sectors. Her previous roles include positions at Sayles & Winnikoff Communications and Carolyn Izzo Integrated Communications, where she developed expertise in digital strategy and creative storytelling that drives audience engagement and measurable results.Joining Stephanie is Hannah Mason, a seasoned communications professional and creative storyteller with a decade of experience spanning media relations, branding, influencer marketing, and event planning. Most recently, Hannah served as Director at boutique PR firm GO PR, where she led a portfolio of travel, lifestyle, and beauty clients including Tourisme Montreal, MARRAM Montauk, Generator Hostels, and NATUROPATHICA. Recognized as one of OBSERVER’s PR Rising Stars, Hannah brings a sharp understanding of the evolving media landscape and ability to craft compelling narratives and strategies to support the agency’s business development efforts.“At Rubenstein PR, we pride ourselves on innovation and excellence in digital communications. Stephanie and Hannah’s combined talents in social media strategy and storytelling will be instrumental in amplifying our clients’ voices and expanding our agency’s digital footprint,” said Richard Rubenstein, Founder and President of Rubenstein PR.Please join us in welcoming Stephanie Dallara and Hannah Mason to Rubenstein Public Relations.About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

