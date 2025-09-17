KraLos Marks Transition from Concept to Global Company

HANNOVER, GERMANY, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight years ago, Christian Greiwe and Carsten Klein German cybersecurity experts sat together and asked themselves a simple yet decisive question: How can we protect web applications in a way that even completely unknown attacks stand no chance?

The answer became the foundation of the WEBOUNCER – a technology that goes beyond traditional defense mechanisms by creating a digital twin of the application to be protected. Attacks are simulated, analyzed, and neutralized in real time – a shield that does not merely react, but proactively defends.

Today, the WEBOUNCER is far more than just a vision: It is already patented in the EU (EP4430501), and the US patent is expected to be granted later this year.

But the founders of KraLos wanted more. Because while companies worldwide invest billions in cybersecurity solutions, the vast majority of attacks still start the same way: phishing. Whether through emails, SMS, messenger services, or QR codes – a single click can compromise entire systems.

This was the spark that led to Phishing-Guard, the second groundbreaking KraLos technology. It leverages AI-powered detection and blocks attacks across all channels before they ever reach the user. The solution is patent pending in the US, with final approval expected later this year.



From Germany to the World

What started as a bold idea has grown into a company with international impact. KraLos today is more than a provider of cybersecurity software – it is proof that innovation, persistence, and vision can turn an idea into a global solution.

The mission remains clear: to redefine cybersecurity. With technologies that not only respond to yesterday’s attacks but are designed to neutralize tomorrow’s threats.



The Next Step: Global Cooperation

KraLos is now actively seeking partners and investors worldwide who share this vision. From international technology firms to governments and NGOs – only together can the next generation of cybersecurity be built.

“What began as an idea on paper eight years ago has today become a technological milestone. Now the task is to make these solutions accessible worldwide – in the fight against a threat that knows no borders,” says Carsten Klein, co-Founder and CEO of KraLos.

With WEBOUNCER and Phishing-Guard, KraLos is offering more than just two products – it is extending an invitation to help shape a safer digital future.



Contact

KraLos GmbH

Hannoversche Neustadt 54

31303 Burgdorf

Germany

📧 Email: [info@kralos.de]

🌐 Web: [https://kralos.eu]

📞 Phone: [+49 (0) 5136 804 2985]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.