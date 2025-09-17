KraLos Marks Transition from Concept to Global Company

HANNOVER, GERMANY, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight years ago, Christian Greiwe and Carsten Klein German cybersecurity experts sat together and asked themselves a simple yet decisive question: How can we protect web applications in a way that even completely unknown attacks stand no chance?

The answer became the foundation of the WEBOUNCER – a technology that goes beyond traditional defense mechanisms by creating a digital twin of the application to be protected. Attacks are simulated, analyzed, and neutralized in real time – a shield that does not merely react, but proactively defends.

Today, the WEBOUNCER is far more than just a vision: It is already patented in the EU (EP4430501), and the US patent is expected to be granted later this year.

But the founders of KraLos wanted more. Because while companies worldwide invest billions in cybersecurity solutions, the vast majority of attacks still start the same way: phishing. Whether through emails, SMS, messenger services, or QR codes – a single click can compromise entire systems.

This was the spark that led to Phishing-Guard, the second groundbreaking KraLos technology. It leverages AI-powered detection and blocks attacks across all channels before they ever reach the user. The solution is patent pending in the US, with final approval expected later this year.


From Germany to the World

What started as a bold idea has grown into a company with international impact. KraLos today is more than a provider of cybersecurity software – it is proof that innovation, persistence, and vision can turn an idea into a global solution.

The mission remains clear: to redefine cybersecurity. With technologies that not only respond to yesterday’s attacks but are designed to neutralize tomorrow’s threats.


The Next Step: Global Cooperation

KraLos is now actively seeking partners and investors worldwide who share this vision. From international technology firms to governments and NGOs – only together can the next generation of cybersecurity be built.

“What began as an idea on paper eight years ago has today become a technological milestone. Now the task is to make these solutions accessible worldwide – in the fight against a threat that knows no borders,” says Carsten Klein, co-Founder and CEO of KraLos.

With WEBOUNCER and Phishing-Guard, KraLos is offering more than just two products – it is extending an invitation to help shape a safer digital future.


Contact

KraLos GmbH
Hannoversche Neustadt 54
31303 Burgdorf
Germany

📧 Email: [info@kralos.de]
🌐 Web: [https://kralos.eu]
📞 Phone: [+49 (0) 5136 804 2985]

Gianmarco Giordaniello
Xraised
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KraLos Marks Transition from Concept to Global Company

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Gianmarco Giordaniello
Xraised
Company/Organization
Xraised
950 Great West Rd
LONDON, TW8 9ES
United Kingdom
+39 392 044 4423
Visit Newsroom
About

Xraised provides viewers with valuable insights into the latest trends and triumphs of entrepreneurship, as well as giving a voice to founders driving innovation across the globe. All our interviews will be uploaded to our website as video content and to Spotify and Amazon Music as podcasts!

More From This Author
KraLos Marks Transition from Concept to Global Company
Xraised Hosts Exclusive Interview with Shane Barker: How TraceFuse is Transforming E-Commerce Reputation Management
AI, Education, Sustainability, and Leadership: Dr. Christine Liebe Shares Her Vision on Xraised
View All Stories From This Author