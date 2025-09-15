New Documentary Explores the Growing Fandom of Hallmark Actor Tyler Hynes

#hynies Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A global community of thousands has evolved from a shared admiration and devotion to their favorite Hallmark star, Tyler Hynes. It isn’t always about the stars, many times it is about the fans and yet those stories go untold. Once in a blue moon, which almost sounds like a fitting title for one of his rom coms, a star is humble and yet bold enough to let their fans into their circle in a unique and otherworldly way. Tyler, with his leading man good looks and rough around the edges image (in both real life as well as many of the roles he plays), is that man. And his fans, the #hynies, have resoundingly approved of his ability to connect with fans from all over the world. These fans have found each other through their fanship of Tyler and they have saved each other too many times to cover in one documentary. They are each other’s safe place, support, friendship circle, connection, joy and sisterhood among others. To attend a fan event Tyler is appearing at is to witness this phenomenon in a way impossible to miss. This is the story and stories of #hynies, too ‘feel good’ not to share.Jen Silliman, filmmaker, documentarian and storyteller extraordinaire, will helm the project with a dream team of Hallmark aficionados’ and fans. Jen’s curiosity and creativity bring connectivity and heart to life in a magical way. As the creator and host of the Hearts of Stars podcast she chats with celebrities exploring their philanthropic work and matters important to them. She directed Dark Side of the Full Moon , a documentary shining a light on postpartum depression, resilience and those stories which largely go untold. Jen recently founded Social Butterfly Media, a full-service production company, helping others advance their stories and grow their online communities. Social Butterfly Media, LLC will produce #hynies.Having attended several fan events Tyler appeared at, Jen saw the magic between he and his fans. A Hallmark fan herself, she considered the network’s movies a safe place when she was battling her own mental health issues. She couldn’t deny this story had to be told. Connecting with Tyler and hundreds of his fans worldwide, she and her team are on their way. Still looking for even more stories of fans interacting with Tyler and photos of those interactions, she is energized by the outpouring of heartfelt stories she has already read and been brought to tears by. To submit your #hynie story, go to www.hyniesfilm.com . “Tyler truly has a gift for making his fans feel as they are the only ones in a crowded and chaotic room and I want to bring that magic to the masses,” said Silliman. About the documentary, Tyler said, “What a lovely creative endeavor. I’m just admiring the thoughtfulness and hope you are all having fun.”The film crew will be attending fan events such as Christmas Con and Hallmark Christmas Experience in December to further connect with #hynies in person.About Social Butterfly Media, LLCA newly formed full-service production company by documentarian and filmmaker Jen Silliman. #hynies will be the first film under the Social Butterfly Productions banner.

