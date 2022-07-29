GLADYS KNIGHT TO FORM ‘EMPRESS OF SOUL’ PRODUCTION COMPANY WITH INDUSTRY PARTNERS
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently selected as an honoree for a Kennedy Center Honors, Gladys Knight has announced she will be joining forces with entertainment industry veterans to see a lifelong dream of creating a production company for passion projects come to fruition.
“As I began to think about who in the entertainment industry I had crossed paths with; the same people kept coming to mind,” said Knight, and she added, “They were professionals who had been involved in pictures I had watched in my rooms while touring and looking for comfort and friendship on my tv.” A variety of family-oriented films and movies such as “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark Channel as well as the fabulous and touching Clark Sisters on Lifetime are projects that touched Knight’s heart and soul reminding her of her own family, her mother and children, and these shows are what created Gladys’ vision for her own production company. “I admit I’m a hopeless romantic and all about family. My family and I have done our fair share of unscripted media and felt we had a lot to offer to this genre of scripted television and films. If not now, when?” Knight said.
Joining Knight on the ‘Empress of Soul’ Production team is her grandson, Stefan Newman. Stefan is the third son of Gladys’ late son Jimmy Newman and showed an interest in film as a child receiving his first camera at just 12 and has just been awarded an Emmy. Stefan’s presence on the team will keep Jimmy’s legacy alive. Joyce Roy, a longtime colleague of Knight, will add tremendous industry experience to the many projects the company hopes to develop. In the true sense of family, she has added Steve Walker (her co-manager with a wealth of experience in the music industry), Larry Ward (her logistics and security person) and Laura Herlovich (her publicist), all who have been with Gladys’ company for decades, to her production company’s executive team.
In addition to family, she will be joined by Carl Buehl (Emmy winner, producer and showrunner), Camille Tucker (multiple NAACP Image winner, film and tv writer, rapper and hip hop performer, “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”), William Bickley (served as creator, writer, producer, director or showrunner for projects ranging from “Happy Days” and “Love Boat” to “Step by Step” and “Family Matters”) and Brian Bird (writer, producer, executive producer or co-creator for projects such as “When Calls the Heart,” now in its 10th season, “Touched by an Angel” and “Mystic,” currently in its third season).
The team’s first project will be a multiple part series about the life and career of Gladys Knight. Based in Los Angeles, the production company can be reached at 310-421-9364.
Laura Herlovich
