Jackie Segal Recognized by Influential Women 2025

PASCO COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is thrilled to announce that Jackie Segal has been selected for its prestigious 2025 feature, recognizing her as a dedicated fire and corrections chaplain serving Pasco County, Florida. This honor highlights her unwavering commitment to providing emotional and spiritual support to first responders and individuals experiencing incarceration, underscoring the vital role she plays in her community.Jackie Segal’s heart for ministry and community support shines through her work as a Fire Chaplain Volunteer with Pasco County Fire. In this essential role, she offers emotional and spiritual care to first responders and the public during some of life’s most challenging moments. Whether comforting a firefighter after a traumatic call or providing support to families affected by emergencies, Jackie is a beacon of hope and compassion, helping to navigate the emotional challenges faced by those in high-stress professions.In addition to her work with the fire department, Jackie serves in a chaplaincy role within the county’s corrections system. She brings compassion, guidance, and hope to individuals navigating incarceration, helping them find purpose and healing during difficult times. Her dedication to both the fire and corrections communities exemplifies her commitment to serving those who serve and those in need of support.Jackie’s commitment to her spiritual and educational journey is evident in her academic pursuits. She holds an Associate’s Degree in Ministerial Leadership from Southeastern University and is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity Degree at Regent University. This educational path not only reflects her passion for theological study and pastoral care but also equips her with the knowledge and skills necessary to meet the spiritual needs of her community effectively.As a 2025 honoree, Jackie Segal joins a distinguished group of women who have made significant contributions to their fields and communities. Her story serves as an inspiration to others, highlighting the impact of compassionate service and the importance of supporting those who serve on the front lines.Learn More about Jackie Segal:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/jackie-segal Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

