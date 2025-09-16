Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference 2025

October 2024 conference crowd

This annual severe weather conference will be held in Richmond Virginia on November 8th 2025 at the Jepson Alumni Center of the University of Richmond

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference will convene on Saturday, November 8, at the Jepson Alumni Center, University of Richmond, 442 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA. This annual event brings together the full spectrum of the severe weather community, including researchers, forecasters (public and private), emergency managers, and storm chasers/spotters.The conference will open with a presentation by Maribel Street, Director of Emergency Management for the University of Richmond, who will discuss severe weather preparations and procedures for large on-campus events. She will be followed by Ricky Matthews, former television meteorologist and current emergency planner for the City of Norfolk, who will present on the deadliest tornado in Virginia history—the Rye Cove “Cyclone” of 1929.The morning session will conclude with Mark Sudduth, recognized for his work in hurricane impact data collection, particularly storm surge. He will share his recent research using remote cameras to capture photographic data of large hail produced by severe storms across the Great Plains.“This event, our eighth annual, will be the best one yet,” said Chris White, founder and organizer of the conference. “Presentations by elite speakers combined with multiple exhibitors will yield a well-rounded day of severe weather information focused on the Mid-Atlantic region. Door prizes from our supporters will complement the networking and socializing throughout the event.”After lunch (provided by the University of Richmond) the afternoon session will open with a panel discussion led by Dave Carroll, recently retired senior meteorology instructor at Virginia Tech. He will be joined by colleagues from the Virginia Tech Severe Weather Field Course (the “Hokie Stormchasers”) to reflect on three decades of successes and challenges in helping students experience storms across the Great Plains.Next, Chris Michaels of WRAL-TV (Raleigh, NC) will speak about tropically induced tornadoes in North Carolina and Virginia. Following a networking break, several storm chasers will share highlights from their 2025 Mid-Atlantic season. Cheryl Nelson, former television meteorologist, will then emphasize the importance of preparing for severe weather impacts—and practicing those plans. The final presentation will be delivered by Jordan Hall, a widely known full-time storm chaser, who will provide insight into the realities of that vocation.The conference will run from 9:20 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Advance tickets are available through midnight on October 30 at www.MidAtlSevere.com . For more information and updates, visit us on Facebook or X/Twitter (@MLseverewxcon).# # #

Mark Sudduth of Hurricane Track talks about his upcoming presentation on severe hail data collection

