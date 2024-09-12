Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference 2024

Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference

On October 26 2024 this regional severe weather conference will occur in the Science Museum of Virginia's Dewey Gottwald Center, 2301 W. Leigh St. Richmond VA.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The seventh annual Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference, originally known as the Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon, will convene on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, in the Science Museum of Virginia's Dewey Gottwald Center, located at 2301 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA.The two tenets of this conference are to increase public awareness of severe weather in the Mid-Atlantic, and to foster closer relationships among public and private meteorologists, researchers, emergency managers, and storm chasers.This year’s conference will serve as a crossover event with the American Meteorological Society’s Severe Local Storms conference, which will take place in Virginia Beach the week prior. The morning session on October 26th will feature severe weather presentations by researchers who are also part of the AMS conference. Among the morning speakers will be Dr. Kevin Knupp from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, who will provide an overview of the May 8-9, 2024 Tennessee Valley tornado outbreak. Dr. Ian Giammanco from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety will share his field experience in collecting and measuring large hail and its impact on building materials.The morning session will conclude with a remote presentation by Dr. Cameron Nixon, a NOAA research scientist with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Dr. Nixon will discuss his research on storm interactions that precede significant tornadoes and hail."We saw a great opportunity to partner with the American Meteorological Society to create a crossover event," said Chris White, founder and organizer of the conference. "Working together has allowed us to present an especially strong lineup of speakers this year."After a lunch break, the afternoon session will kick off with a panel discussion featuring James Morrow of the National Weather Service Office of Organizational Excellence, Harry Thomas from the National Weather Service Wakefield forecast office, and Edward Shaw of WSLS-TV in Roanoke, Virginia. They will discuss how their involvement with the Virginia Tech Severe Weather Field Course (the “Hokie Stormchasers”) has shaped their careers.Additional presenters include George Flickinger, chief meteorologist at WSET-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia, who will share his storm-chasing experiences and coverage of severe weather in Virginia. Dan McCarthy, retired Meteorologist in Charge of the National Weather Service Office in Indianapolis, Indiana, will speak about the 1974 Super Outbreak of tornadoes in recognition of its fiftieth anniversary. To conclude the afternoon, renowned storm chaser, meteorologist, and civil engineer Tim Marshall will provide a presentation on his long career of conducting storm damage surveys.Door prizes will include NOAA weather radios provided by Midland Radio, along with material from the " Girls Who Chase " organization. Several exhibitors will also be present, including a special attraction: the " StormCruzzer ," a specialized storm-intercept vehicle, which will be parked outside the Dewey Gottwald Center for conference attendees to explore.The conference will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Advance tickets are available for purchase until midnight on Saturday, October 19th, via the event website, www.MidAtlSevere.com . For more information and updates, please visit us on Facebook (facebook.com/MLseverewxcon) and X/Twitter (@MLseverewxcon).###

Dr. Ian Giammanco of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety will present his hail research work at #MASWC24

